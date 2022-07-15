GPs have backed plans to roll out buffer zones outside abortion clinics across Scotland – warning the current protections are “inadequate in preventing continual abuse”.

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay has put forward a member’s bill at Holyrood to allow 150-metre buffer zones to be set up to prevent anti-abortion campaigners from holding protests outside medical facilities.

The move comes following recent protests outside the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow and the Chalmers Centre in Edinburgh.

Ms Mackay has launched a consultation on her plans which have received the support of the Scottish BMA, while a recent poll showed that two thirds of Scots support the introduction of buffer zone.

Now, the Greens MSP has won the backing of the Royal College of GPs.

In their submission, the organisation acknowledged that “while we respect the right of citizens to peacefully protest, we believe that these protests should not take place at health care settings”. It added: “This is for the protection of patients and staff from fear and alarm, but crucially where there is significant risk of deterring patients from accessing necessary treatment.”

The submission points to “recent and increasing reports of protests at healthcare settings”, adding that “the current legal protections are inadequate in preventing continual abuse”.

Nicola Sturgeon has appealed to local councils to use bylaws to roll out buffer zones as a short-term measure before Holyrood legislation can be agreed, with Ms Mackay’s bill potentially set for a showdown in the courts.

But the Royal College of GPs has warned that measures are needed on a Scotland-wide basis.

It said: “Anti-abortion protests are known to be organised by multiple different groups from across the country.

“Some groups are known to travel across the country, and to be well funded. A patchwork approach to buffer zones could result in protest groups simply moving their activity to sites not protected by legislation.

“We recognise the arguments made that the existing pieces of legislation are insufficient in protecting abortion service users, healthcare professionals and clinic staff. These include the creation of a postcode lottery effect, issues of practicability, high costs incurred, and only being effective retrospectively after the intimidation has already occurred.”

Dr Chris Williams, joint chairman of the Roya College of GPs Scotland, said: “RCGP Scotland is proud to add our support to the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

“We agree that these protests should not take place at health care settings, where patients have the right to access abortion care free from fear and healthcare staff have the right to work free from harassment.

“People seek abortion care for a multitude of reasons and we must protect their ability to seek advice at the earliest opportunity. RCGP is deeply concerned that protests could cause such distress to women that they defer their treatment.

"It is the doctors, nurses and midwives at these facilities who are qualified to give safe medical care, and the undermining of medical advice by these protests is dangerous.

“We welcome the steps this Bill takes to protect the safe access to healthcare for all.”

Ms Mackay said: “I am very grateful for the support of the Royal College of GPs. “I am glad that this Bill has been supported by so many medical professionals as well as the public.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and, as the appalling decision to rollback reproductive rights in the US shows, our progress can be fragile and we need to protect it."

She added: “Nobody should be harassed or abused when accessing healthcare.

“By establishing buffer zones we can put a stop to the shocking protests that we have seen from anti-choice campaigners.

“I will continue to work with the Royal College of GPs and other expert organisations to progress this legislation as quickly as possible.”