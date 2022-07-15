SCOTTISH Labour has warned that next week’s heatwave could push Scotland’s NHS “over the edge.”

The warning from the opposition party came as the Met Office issues an amber warning for extreme heat in the south of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

The latest forecast is for temperatures to reach about 29C in parts of Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday.

In Glasgow and Edinburgh, it could reach 28C.

In Aberdeen, it could hit 20C, well above the city’s average for the time of year.

The Met Office said the hot spell could lead to “widespread impacts on people” including “adverse health effects” being experienced “by those vulnerable to extreme heat.”

The wider population is “likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.”

They have also warned that as more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers in a bid to cool down this could lead to “an increased risk of water safety incidents.”

Jackie Baillie, whose Dunbartonshire constituency takes in much of Loch Lomond, said: “Our NHS is already at breaking point and this extreme weather could push it over the edge.

“Emergency services are under pressure with A&E waits already the worst on record and ambulances routinely overwhelmed.

“The SNP failed to prepare for the cold winter months and lives were lost as a result – we cannot repeat those mistakes in summer.

“The Health Secretary must urgently set out a plan to make sure services can cope and keep people safe as temperatures rise.”

The Scottish heatwave is still relatively cool compared to the forecast south of the border, where a national emergency has been declared with the Met Office issuing their first red extreme heat warning.

Temperatures in areas including London Manchester and York could hit 40C at the start of next week.

The red warning means there is a risk to life. The UK Health Security Agency has also issued its highest level four heat alert to health and care bodies.

They have warned illness and death could occur "among the fit and healthy".

Downing Street said the alert was being treated as a national emergency.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.

“Currently, there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

“Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.