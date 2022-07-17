ALISTER Jack has urged the next Prime Minister to “nurture and accelerate” the UK Government’s work in Scotland.
The Scottish Secretary said his “friend” Boris Johnson had "an impressive record of delivering" north of the border.
He said it was interesting that “despite the SNP’s attempts to cast Boris as a Conservative bogeyman” support for independence had “stagnated while he’s been in Number 10.”
This, he claimed, was down to the UK Government “quietly making the case for the Union every day.”
Though he did not say which of the five hopefuls in the Conservative party leadership he was backing, Mr Jack said he would “have detailed discussions with all of them about their approach to Scotland, and how we continue to strengthen the Union.”
Writing in Scotland on Sunday, the minister said “history will remember him as the Prime Minister who delivered Brexit, stood up against Russian aggression, and led us through the pandemic.”
Mr Jack said he had worked closely with the Prime Minister and had seen how “determined he has been for the UK Government to work with the Scottish Government, councils and communities for the good of our people.”
He added: “For example, the UK Government and the Scottish Government are collaborating to create two Scottish freeports. Funded by £52 million from the UK Government, they will transform the Scottish economy.
“Originally, it was suggested there should be one Scottish freeport. But when I made the case for two, Boris listened. Together we delivered.
“Similarly, we have worked with the Scottish Government to establish 12 Scottish growth deals, which are backed by £1.5 billion from the UK Treasury and are bringing prosperity across the land.
“In public, it may suit the SNP’s separatist agenda to stoke up the divisive rhetoric. But behind the scenes the UK and Scottish governments are working constructively.
“Furthermore, the UK Government’s various levelling up funds and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund are supporting devolution in the truest sense of the word.”
Mr Jack said his message to the hopefuls was simple: “The UK Government’s work in Scotland must be nurtured and accelerated.
“We must keep creating opportunities for all, regardless of background. We must continue identifying opportunities to regenerate communities and to grow the economy.
“Nicola Sturgeon may want to spend the summer wrapped in grievance and talking to her own supporters about independence. We will keep working for the people of Scotland.”
Responding to the comments, Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, said: “Boris Johnson’s corrupt government has been a disaster for Scotland – imposing an extreme Brexit which has cost the economy billions, Tory austerity, and sidelining the devolved governments at every opportunity.
“It’s clear that rather than standing up for Scotland’s interests and holding serial lawbreaker Johnson to account, yes man Alister Jack desperately clung on to his ministerial perks.
“Scotland wants a different future to the one being imposed under broken Westminster control.
"The only way to keep Scotland safe and deliver meaningful change is to become an independent country.
“The Scottish Government has been given a cast-iron democratic mandate by the people to hold an independence referendum – and that is what we intend to do on 19th October 2023."
