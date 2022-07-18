CONSERVATIVE party leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has accused the SNP of thriving on “generating grievances and setting people against each other.”

Writing in the Times, the former Minister for Equalities also said Nicola Sturgeon’s party were quick to “blame England for injustices rather than bringing Scots of every background together in a common endeavour.“

The SNP’s Alison Thewliss compared the Tory to Donald Trump.

Ms Badenoch has been one of the insurgents in the race to replace Boris Johnson, outperforming some of the favourites.

There are another three rounds of voting this week, with the candidate receiving the fewest votes eliminated from the contest.

It is likely Tom Tugendhat will be knocked out today.

READ MORE: Tory hopefuls rule out prospect of an early election

At the last ballot of Tory MPs, Ms Badenoch came fourth and is - barring some shock - likely to see her chances of becoming the next Prime Minister all but disappear in tomorrow’s round of voting.

However, reports this morning suggest she could run her rivals close, picking up votes from some of the 27 MPs who backed Suella Braverman last week, before her bid for the top job came to an end last Thursday.

In her column, Ms Badenoch said: “The UK is strong because it’s a multi-national, multi-ethnic, multi-faith success story. Scotland is integral to that success and as prime minister I would champion Scotland’s interests, its place in our UK and its amazing potential.”

The MP said she was “a believer in the UK and a believer in devolution — done properly.”

She added: “As local government minister I championed real devolution, power as close to communities as possible. I regret that the SNP in government have pursued the opposite course — adding bureaucracy.

“If I become prime minister, I will be focusing on strengthening local communities and businesses across Scotland.

“I will work with civic Scotland to make sure a wide range of Scottish voices are heard in Holyrood and Westminster.

“I will deepen the close working we do with local government in Scotland through the levelling-up fund which has already provided new infrastructure from Aberdeen to Ayrshire."

Ms Badenoch said she would also "work with the Scottish Government on issues where we have common interests" but, she added, "I won’t be afraid to call out the SNP when they let Scotland down."

She said: "The SNP in power have delivered lower educational standards, with the gap between rich and poor in Scotland’s schools growing.

"They have failed to improve NHS performance with waiting times for cancer treatment rising.

"Violent crime is rising again and the SNP have screwed up Scotland’s transport system, most notoriously proving themselves incapable of even delivering ferries for the islands.”

Ms Badenoch continued: “The SNP thrive on generating grievances and setting people against each other. They blame England for injustices rather than bringing Scots of every background together in a common endeavour.

“Their single-minded focus on the constitution and a drive for independence mean they neglect the real challenges voters face. And when challenged they hide behind populism and polarisation to disguise a lack of delivery.”

The MP said Scotland does not “need to go back to the rancour of 2014 and further divide families and friends.”

Responding, Ms Thewliss said: "It’s a strange strategy for a candidate for Prime Minister to tell the electorate in Scotland that they are wrong.

"People vote for the SNP because we deliver for Scotland - while the Tories impose a hard Brexit against our will, impose crippling austerity and sit on their hands during the cost of living crisis that they create.

“According to this ridiculous Trumpian logic, the only poll that doesn’t matter in Scotland is an election - which the SNP has been winning for the last fifteen years.”

Yesterday, two of the other candidates in the race ruled out ever agreeing to another referendum on Scottish independence.

Penny Mordaunt insisted that the question was “settled.”

Meanwhile, her rival, Tom Tugendhat told the BBC that it was a ”generational decision” and that a “generation hasn't passed."