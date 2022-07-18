SKY NEWS have been forced to cancel tomorrow night’s debate between the Tory leadership hopefuls after two of the candidate pulled out.
In a statement, the broadcaster said: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership candidates has been cancelled.
“Two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs ballots, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part.
“Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party.
“Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates.”
The decision to not take part comes after two previous TV debates which have been bruising for the party and the candidates.
READ MORE: Tory hopefuls rule out early election in fiery TV debate
Last night’s clash on ITV was particularly brutal, with the attacks between MPs veering on the personal.
It is understood both campaign teams would rather focus on hustings for Tory MPs in the run-up to the final vote on Wednesday.
"We've done two in the last three days which I think is enough at this stage," a source in Mr Sunak’s team told The Mirror.
A Team Truss source told the paper: "It is not the right time to be doing more debates when this part of the contest only has 358 voters. The C4 debate in particular was a massive mistake and candidates were wrong to take part in it."
One of the most striking moments in the ITV debate was when Mr Sunak asked Ms Truss if she most regretted being a Remainer or a Lib Dem in her past.
The Foreign Secretary responded by noting that her comprehensive school wasn’t as posh as the £30,000 a year Winchester College Mr Sunak attended.
Speaking to the New Statesman, a Labour source described the debate as “a generous gift.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here