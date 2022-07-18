THE SCOTTISH Government has asked Scots not to travel on Tuesday unless absolutely necessary.
Temperatures hit near record levels in parts of the country on Monday, the Met Office said.
Scotland’s peak was in Aboyne where the mercury reached 31.8C.
Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh all experienced highs of 30.8C, while in Aviemore, the temperature hit 29.9C.
It is expected to be even hotter on Tuesday.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering Dundee, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, Perth, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and eastern parts of Lanarkshire as well as the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
Keith Brown, the Justice Secretary and lead minister for resilience said anyone planning on making a journey should only do so if the trip was essential.
And those who do, he added, should wear a hat and take a bottle of water.
Mr Brown - who also attended the latest COBRA meeting with counterparts in Whitehall - said: “Following the weather warnings, our resilience arrangements have been activated.
"We are receiving regular updates from partners including Transport Scotland, the Met Office, the NHS and emergency services and we’ll continue to closely monitor developments.
“I would urge people to think about whether they need to travel and if they do, make sure they’re properly equipped, and plan their journey in advance.
"Rail passengers and drivers should make sure they have water, sunscreen, hats and sunglasses and have a fully charged phone in case of any difficulties.
"Any drivers who face breakdowns should seek a safe, shady place, and stay hydrated.”
The Minister also urged Scots to stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.
He also asked people to “look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, such as older people, those with underlying conditions and those living alone may struggle to keep cool and hydrated.”
He added: “Water safety incidents and drownings increase in hot weather and it’s vital that people are aware of the dangers and use supervised beaches and pools when possible – follow the Water Safety Code and in an emergency call 999. People should also be aware of the dangers of wildfires.”
Meanwhile, in a bid to stop tracks buckling in the heat, Network Rail limited train speeds between 1pm and 8pm on Monday,
That led to a number of cancellations and delays.
Passengers waiting at Edinburgh Waverley for the LNER to Aberdeen were initially offered taxis to the north east until the operator managed to track down a spare train.
With a red weather warning in place south of the border, and temperatures potentially reaching 40C, they have already said they will not run trains south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross on Tuesday.
Other operators, including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern and Thameslink, will run reduced services.
The heat also caused overhead lines between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Hyndland to trip and reset, causing problems for ScotRail.
Meanwhile, travellers flying into Luton were diverted because of a “surface defect” on the runway.
One passenger returning from Italy on an easyJet flight said they were told they could not land because of “bits of tarmac melting.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here