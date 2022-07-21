WOMEN involved in sex work have told the Scottish Government that current legislation around prostitution means they would not contact police, even if they were raped.

The grim admission was shared in a wide-ranging report commissioned by ministers as part of the work towards a new law which would criminalise the purchase of sex while decriminalising the selling.

One sex worker told the researchers behind that paper: “If I was raped by a client, it would be very tricky to go to the police because I wouldn’t want to tell them I was [selling sex] ... so you can’t give them all the information for your own safety. Like that’s how it should be viewed not like you’re breaking the law and bad things happen to you… it’s an absolute mess.”

Another said that someone had bought sex off her when she was underage, and then had stolen his money back, but their lack of trust in the police, and fear of arrest resulted in them not reporting the crime.

The report authors said there was a “clear link between reported lack of trust in the police, and participants feeling unable to access the support and justice that they are entitled to as the victims of crime.”

Others told how they would not engage with official services over a fear that details would be passed on to social services.

One participant said: “Don’t like social work so any hint of that and I avoid [accessing services]. It’s not worth it if it ends up disrupting your life. You’re better off on your own.”

Another said they were “scared of losing kids, scared of everything they do.”

There was also inconsistency in the specialist sex work services available. In many areas of Scotland, individuals seeking support would either need to rely on mainstream service provision, such as the NHS, or travel to a service at their own expense.

It also found that there was a “perceived hierarchy of need” with specialised services only geared up to help women who meet strict eligibility criteria, including women who have been trafficked, and those who have already exited from involvement in selling or

One woman, who the researchers say started “selling sex through social and economic, rather than physical, force” was unable to find support to help her get out.

She says when she asked for help from one group, she was told: “Nobody has those services to help you get out.”

Last year, in their programme for government, the SNP-Green administration committed to “develop a model for Scotland which effectively tackles and challenges men’s demand for prostitution.”

On Thursday, as well as the document exploring the lived experience of people who sell or exchange sex, the government published another comparing how other countries have criminalised the purchase of sex.

Researchers identified three common strands in the international models: a criminal justice component that criminalises the purchaser and decriminalises the seller, support for victims aimed at helping and preventing those involved in prostitution from continued involvement, and changing social attitudes focused on informing the public of the law.

Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said: “We want all women and girls to be treated with respect, and tackling sexual exploitation is key to realising this.

"We are developing a framework for Scotland that effectively challenges men’s demand for prostitution.

“We must listen to and apply the lessons learnt from the approaches adopted by other countries, as detailed within the international evidence review research work.

"These reports are important milestones towards delivering our Programme for Government commitment.

“I would like to thank our short life working group and reference group for their contributions to date informing the framework’s fundamental principles, which we will publish later this year.

“I would also like to specifically thank those who have shared their experiences as part of the research published today we want to ensure our policies work for those involved in prostitution and remain committed to continuing to engage with those with lived experience."