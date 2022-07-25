GLASGOW has insisted it is “the safest of safe pairs of hands” when it comes to finding a host for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

A spokesman for the council said civil servants had been beavering away on a bid to host the pop spectacular even since it emerged that the competition might have to relocate to the UK.

Traditionally, the contest is held in the country of the previous year’s winner. However, this year, it was Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra who triumphed, with Britain’s Sam Ryder coming second.

Last month, organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, expressed concerns over safety and infrastructure given Russia’s invasion.

This morning they confirmed that the UK would act as the host country on Ukraine’s behalf.

The BBC announced that the process to select the host city for the 2023 contest will begin this week, with a winner announced by the autumn.

Competition is expected to be fierce.

In Scotland, both Glasgow and Aberdeen have put their names forward. South of the border, London, Manchester and Sheffield are also expected to bid.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Since it became a possibility that the UK might host on behalf of Ukraine we’ve been working hard on our bid.

“We know we meet all the technical requirements, and we know Glaswegians are desperate to welcome the world with open arms.

“Time is now really short to organise the contest and, having recently hosted COP, we know Glasgow is the safest of safe pairs of hands.”

Last month, councillors in Aberdeen agreed to allocate £30,000 to work on a bid to host the event.

Taking to Twitter, Sheffield City Council said: “We’ve told Eurovision we’d love to host… watch this space.”

Manchester City Council confirmed it was also putting in a bid, with its leader Bev Craig tweeting: “A world class music city, brilliant venues, experience in hosting major events, and of course one of the UK’s largest Ukrainian populations – we are confident we will make it a #eurovision to remember.”

Announcing London’s bid, mayor Sadiq Khan said the city was “ready and willing to step in” with a contest that “celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain”.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would “put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends”.

He said that in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week they “agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine”.

“As we are now hosts, the UK will honour that pledge directly – and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends,” Mr Johnson said.



