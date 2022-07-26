THE SCOTLAND Office has deleted a tweet which claimed that Skye was part of the Western Isles.
The clunker from the official account was posted on Tuesday morning as the department’s junior minister Iain Stewart visited Skye, Harris and Lewis.
Alongside a picture of Eilean Donan Castle in Dornie, the government department tweeted: “Minister @iainastewart arrived in Skye yesterday to begin a week long visit to the Western Isles, which will include Skye, Harris and Lewis.
Other users were quick to point out that Eilean Donan was not in Skye and that Skye was in the Inner rather than Outer Hebrides.
Twitter user @1johnmacdonald tweeted: “The Tories have moved Dornie to Skye. This government is out of control.”
Labour activist Duncan Hothersall asked if the UK government was “trolling us.”
“Firstly that's not Skye, and secondly Skye isn't part of the Western Isles. The Tories are the second biggest party in Scotland, surely they are capable of checking basic geography?” he added.
A UK Government spokesperson said:"One of the photos posted on our Twitter earlier today was not taken on the Isle of Skye, but on the journey there."
Mr Stewart, who grew up in Hamilton, is the MP for Milton Keynes South.
He was appointed to the Scotland Office following Douglas Ross's resignation after Dominic Cummings breached lockdown rules.
