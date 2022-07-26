TONIGHT’s Tory party leadership debate has been hauled off air after a “medical issue” in the studio.

A visibly upset Liz Truss was seen on screen before the footage on TalkTV was cut.

A TalkTV spokesperson said: "Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate.

"We apologise to our viewers and listeners."

Later, a presenter confirmed there had been a “medical issue”, adding that neither Ms Truss or Rishi Sunak were involved and that everyone was okay.

Earlier, the duo wrangled once again over tax with Mr Suank labelling unfunded taxes proposed by his rival as “immoral” due to the burden they put on younger generations to pay off the debt.

He added: “What’s morally wrong is asking our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab for the bills that we are not prepared to meet.”

But Ms Truss pointed the finger at the former chancellor, insisting: "I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for their food to put up taxes."

She said: “What has happened is that the tax has been raised on families through national insurance so that they are having to pay more money to the Treasury.

“I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for food that we have put up taxes on ordinary people when we said we wouldn’t in our manifesto and when we didn’t need to do so.”

The BBC has reported that the debate was taken off air because presenter Kate McCann is understood to have fainted and collapsed.

More to follow.