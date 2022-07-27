Only around one in five Brits think Boris Johnson should still be in No 10 serving as Prime Minister, a snap poll showed.

A YouGov survey found that only 22% want Boris Johnson to stay in office compared to 69% who think should resign.

However, among Conservative voters opinions have shifted since early July.

Tory voters are now split down the middle on the topic with 46% of those surveyed stating they want Mr Johnson to stay on, but 46% also stating he should step down. The final 8% were undecided.

At the beginning of the month, Conservative voters wanted him to step down by 54% to 33%.

Of the Scots surveyed, just over one in ten people believed he should remain the top tole.

The poll showed that 71% of Scots think he should resign while only 13%, and 16% remained undecided.

London residents were the only region where the percent of respondents who thought he should resign was higher than in Scotland.

Meanwhile, as the contest to replace MrJohnson heats up between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the former chancellor has been accused of “flip-flopping” on tax.

Mr Sunak came under fire after pledging to cut VAT on energy bills and for interrupting his rival Liz Truss in Tory leadership debates.

It came after the former chancellor unveiled plans to remove VAT from domestic energy bills for a year if the price cap – currently just under £2,000 a year for the average home – exceeds £3,000 as is forecast by experts.

Ms Truss’s campaign declared it a “screeching U-turn” after Mr Sunak has repeatedly branded her tax-cutting plans as “comforting fairytales” throughout the contest, which has been dominated by bitter clashes over taxation.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, a senior ally of Ms Truss, said Mr Sunak’s U-turn and handling of the TV debates were a sign he is under “a lot of pressure” in the race for No 10.

Mr Kwarteng told Times Radio: “That’s why we see all these statements: he was the person who said the VAT cut would disproportionately benefit rich families and now he’s saying that a VAT cut on energy bills is the right thing.

“He was saying that tax cuts were a fairytale, now he is proposing an unfunded tax cut.

“There comes a time in campaigns when people are under a lot of pressure, he clearly felt under a lot of pressure in the debate and he wanted to get out on the front foot and interrupt Liz.

“I think that was the wrong look for him, I think that was the wrong action, but I can understand why he did that”.

Asked whether Mr Sunak could win a general election, Mr Kwarteng told LBC radio: “He has flip-flopped and U-turned on this tax issue, which I find somewhat concerning, but he is a capable politician and a very likeable chap”.