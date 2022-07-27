ONE of Keir Starmer's shadow ministers has defied an order not to join on a picket line in support of striking rail workers.

Sam Tarry stood alongside RMT members at London Euston and all but called on the Labour leader to take action against him.

The party's chair said the whips would be "looking at this in terms of it being a disciplinary matter."

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Tarry said: “If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost. Some of the lowest-paid workers are on strike today in the rail industry: safety critical workers, workers who make sure our railways get people to work and do so safely.

“It can’t be accepted anymore that people just have to accept inflation is out of control.

“The government is doing nothing on the cost of living crisis, and I tell you what’s shameful — I believe strongly that if we had a Labour government right now this dispute wouldn’t be happening because we would actually be round the table.”

On Monday, speaking to the same programme Sir Keir said it would not be appropriate for his colleagues to join the strikers.

He said: “It’s quite open to people to express their support for working people who are struggling to pay their bills.

“But I’m very clear that the Labour Party in opposition needs to be the Labour Party in power.

“And a government doesn’t go on picket lines, a government tries to resolve disputes.”

It is the second time that Sir Keir has told his colleagues not to join the picket line. However, those who defied his orders in June have not had any action taken against them.

When asked about Mr Tarry's decision, the party's chair Anneliese Dodds told Sky News she was “sure that the whips will be looking at this in terms of it being a disciplinary matter”.

She added: “I personally will not be on a picket line because I am a politician and I believe what politicians should be doing now is what the Conservative government has so appallingly failed to do but what the Welsh Labour government has done because there aren’t strikes taking place in Wales today.”

There are, however, strikes in Wales, as it is the 40,000 members of the RMT Union who work for the UK-wide Network Rail who have downed tools.

Transport for Wales said only a handful of trains were running today.

In Scotland, there are a limited number of trains running on key routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

There are picket lines outside most of the main stations.

The SNP's Chris Stephens joined workers outside Glasgow Central.

Joined @RMT_Scotland @RMTunion picket line at Glasgow Central Station to show full solidarity and support to those on strike today. #railstrike #victorytothermt pic.twitter.com/HT9mekRz5J — Chris Stephens MP (@ChrisStephens) July 27, 2022

While Labour MSP Carol Mochan took part in a demonstration outside Network Rail’s head office in Glasgow.

I’ve joined workers and trade unionists outside Network Rail’s offices in Glasgow to #defendrailworkers. Their fight is our fight. pic.twitter.com/WhEqGLKQai — Carol Mochan MSP (@CMochan) July 27, 2022

Scotland’s transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the UK Government needs to “inject the political willing” to resolve disputes across the rail network.

She said it was “vitally important” for all parties to work together to find a resolution.

Ms Gilruth said: “You will recall that I was repeatedly called upon by opposition members, including those in the Conservative Party, to involve myself directly in the dispute that we’ve had in Scotland.

“I think it is important to draw a distinction between the dispute in Scotland, which was resolved and we have reinstated the full timetable in Scotland.

“That was done amicably and with respect on both sides, and what we’ve seen in the UK-wide dispute seems to be quite a different approach in the UK Government. with some belligerence from the UK Government.

“It’s vitally important now that Grant Shapps instructs Network Rail and the train operating companies to get back around the negotiating table with the trade unions, which is exactly what I did with ScotRail in the most recent dispute, so that we can get to that resolution to reinstate full services and to avoid any further strikes.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said union members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

He said: “Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The Government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I’m afraid there will be more disruption for passengers this week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.

“I can only apologise for the impact this pointless strike will have on passengers, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final (Wednesday) and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (Thursday).

“It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys."

“Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on Wednesday, with a very limited service running on lines that will only be open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.

“Passengers who must travel are urged to plan ahead to ensure that they can complete their journeys within this window, with last services from London to Scotland, for example, leaving in the early afternoon.”