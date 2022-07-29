Tributes have been paid to Sir Christopher Meyer, the former British ambassador to Washington and press secretary to John Major, after his death at the age of 78.

He joined the Foreign Office in 1966. Sir Christopher later worked as press secretary to John Major between 1993 and 1996.

From 1997, he took on the role of ambassador in the US - a role he kept for six years.

Sir Christopher’s death was confirmed by current ambassador Karen Pierce on Twitter.

Ms Pierce wrote that he was “a great diplomat and a great character”.

“All our thoughts are with Catherine and his family,” she added.

Sir Christopher released his memoirs, DC Confidential, in 2005 recounting his time as Ambassador.

It included sharp criticism of former prime minister Tony Blair for his handling of the period leading up to the Iraq War.

The Daily Mail reported Sir Christopher suffered a stroke while on holiday with his wife, Catherine, in the French Alps.

Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the "dedicated public servant".

He said: "Saddened to hear of the death of Sir Christopher Meyer.

"He was a dedicated public servant throughout his career and devoted his life to international diplomacy.

"My thoughts are with his wife Catherine and his loved ones."