THE SNP was told about sexual misconduct allegations about a now former council leader almost five years ago amid calls for him to quit the party after fresh allegations emerged.
Jordan Linden quit as leader of North Lanarkshire Council last week after allegations emerged he groped and sexually assaulted a teenager in Dundee in September 2019.
But new revelations suggest concerns about Mr Linden were raised with SNP bosses back in 2017 – months after he became a councillor.
According to the Sunday Mail, the warning was emailed to SNP bosses in November 2017, five months after he became an elected official in North Lanarkshire.
It read: “Jordan Linden is not fit to represent the SNP as a political organisation. “I hope you do look into these details and question him on his previous conduct.”
According to the paper, SNP compliance officer Ian McCann contacted the victim and Mr Linden apologised. But four days later, Mr Linden withdrew his bid to become a MP.
The Sunday Mail has reported that several men who were members of the Scottish Youth Parliament have come forward with allegations against Mr Linden when he was chairman.
According to the paper, one university student has claimed he was sent unwanted semi-nude images and routinely propositioned by Mr Linden.
Another man has claimed he told police in 2017 he had been sexually assaulted by Mr Linden but did not want to press criminal charges as he felt he would not be believed.
He has also been accused of grooming young men and messaging to apologise for sending inappropriate messages.
Mr Linden had branded those who have come forward with the claims as “liars”.
Scottish Conservative MSP, Annie Wells, said: “As soon as the first allegations around Linden emerged, the first thing the SNP did was try to keep them from the public.
“Their first thought was to protect the party instead of the complainer. We have seen this approach many times from the SNP, most recently during the Patrick Grady scandal.
“Even though Linden eventually did the right thing, the SNP continued to claim there was nothing to see here, to belittle journalists working in the public interest, and continue the smokescreen.
“It’s time for a wholesale by the SNP of how they handle cases of abuse and harassment within their ranks, other than by closing them at the first sign of trouble.”
Scottish Labour MSP, Neil Bibby, added: “These revelations are shocking and again raise questions about how the SNP approach complaints in the party.
“It seems that from the very top the approach to complaints is to lie and to close ranks.
“A party of government must do better – and the shameful attempts to brush this under the carpet by the SNP must end.”
An SNP spokeswoman said: “We were aware that the Scottish Youth Parliament had asked Police Scotland to investigate allegations that could have included individuals who were members of the Scottish National Party.
"We understand Police Scotland concluded that no action was required.
“The SNP takes all complaints seriously. “If another organisation upheld a complaint against an SNP member, we would have had to consider if it had any impact on that individual’s membership status but our understanding is that no complaints were ever established.”
M Linden quit as council leader on Wednesday after admitting wrongdoing, but said he intends to remain as an SNP councillor.
He said: “Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret.”
