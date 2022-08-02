LIZ Truss’s campaign has doubled down on its criticism of Nicola Sturgeon despite a furious backlash to her dismissal of the First Minister as an “attention seeker” best ignored.

The front-runner in the Tory leadership race made the comment in a party hustings in Exeter last night, adding it was “no, no, no” from her to a second independence referendum.

To loud applause, Ms Truss said: “I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her…. She’s an attention seeker.”

The Scottish Labour peer Lord Foulkes praised Ms Truss for her “very shrewd assessment”.

Deputy FM John Swinney said the foreign secretary’s remarks were “obnoxious” and undermined Unionist claims that Scotland was at the heart of the United Kingdom.

However one of Ms Truss’s most prominent supporters today stepped up the personal attacks on Ms Sturgeon.

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said she was “always moaning”.

He told Sky News: “When she’s waffling on endlessly about having a referendum and going to the Supreme Court and all of this, we need to be saying, Hold on you’re doing this because you’re failing to deliver for the people of Scotland, and the United Kingdom Government will have to deliver for the people of Scotland as well.”

He also accused Ms Sturgeon of wanting to keep Scotland in “permanent lockdown” as the UK Government supported the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think she’s very often wrong, she’s always moaning and we need to focus on how the Union benefits people,” he said.

Ms Sturgeon has demanded the power from Westminster to hold Indyref2 in 2023.

The UK Supreme Court is due to decide later this year whether Holyrood might be able to hold Indyref2 under its existing, devolved powers.

If, as expected, it says Holyrood cannot, and if the UK Government continues to refuse to lend referendum powers to Edinburgh, then Ms Sturgeon has said she would fight the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on the single question of independence.

The Scottish Greens, the SNP’s partners in the Scottish Government, have said they would do likewise and field candidates in all 59 Westminster constituencies to maximise votes.

Although Tory party members are only just receiving their ballot papers this week, Ms Truss is already considered the clear favourite to replace Boris Johnson in No10, with her rival, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, struggling to get traction with the Tory grassroots.

I think the Scottish independence movement should be grateful to @trussliz. It looks like she’s going to be PM. On every future occasion Tories or unionists talk about a union of equals or respect for Scotland we have her foolish outburst to play on a loop. — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) August 2, 2022

Mr Swinney said Ms Truss’s comments were “deeply troubling and concerning”.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme today that people in Scotland, regardless of political opinion, would be “really concerned, and in many cases, insulted”.

He said: “Nicola Sturgeon has far more democratic legitimacy than Liz Truss is going to have if she becomes the prime minister, and I think Liz Truss has absolutely no right or foundation to make these remarks.”

He said Scotland had been "ridden roughshod over" by the attitudes of the Conservative party in recent years, citing the post-Brexit UK Internal Market Bill as an example of an "erosion" to democracy in Scotland.

He said: "When people are saying to us we would like our two governments to work more closely together, this comment from Liz Truss demonstrates what we are up against.

"I come across this frequently when I'm dealing with the UK government - a contempt for Scotland, a desire to belittle Scotland and not hear our voice.

"And if you don't believe me on this just listen to what Mark Drakeford, the Labour first minister of Wales, says - he says exactly the same thing about how Wales is treated."

However one of the Tory MSPs backing Ms Truss said people should “ignore the manufactured outrage” coming from the SNP.

Murdo Fraser told the BBC that the First Minister “does not speak for the Scottish majority” on independence or her demands for Indyref2.

“Let’s just remember that, according to polling, barely a third, if that, of the Scottish population support an independence referendum on the timescale being proposed by Nicola Sturgeon,” he said, adding that Ms Truss “is far more in tune with the majority of Scottish opinion” on the matter.

He said Ms Truss had had a “very strong campaign” and he had been “very impressed with her core messages”.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said Ms Truss has shown “total disrespect” to the First Minister and “a contempt for everyone that voted for a pro-independence majority of MSPs in last year’s election”.

She said: “She knows that the democratic case for a referendum is unanswerable, so she would rather patronise us and ignore us.

“Neither Truss nor Sunak would offer the fresh start that we need. They have both backed every single disastrous policy that Johnson has implemented.

“They supported his failed Brexit deal and the Universal Credit cuts that plunged thousands of people into poverty.

“They are both happy to let the oil and gas companies rake in record profits while millions of people are suffering.”

SNP MP Chris Law said it was a display of “utter contempt from the future PM”.