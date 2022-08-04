THE BBC has said they “may consult” with the UK Government over which British city gets to host next year’s Eurovision.
Though the corporation insisted that the final decision would be theirs and event organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, it means Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries could play a role in determining the winner.
A number of cities have so far expressed an interest in hosting the European pop jamboree, including Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Yesterday, Cardiff pulled out of the process with officials saying it would have forced them to cancel other planned events.
In a new round of Frequently Asked Questions posted on their website today, the BBC said they would likely announce a winner by the Autumn and revealed that there would be two stages in the search for a host.
The first round will see the applicants whittled down to a shortlist “based on their ability to meet the requirements and their responses [to questions on the application form] around capability and experience.”
The “final decision” will then be “based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements, as well as availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event such as the Eurovision Song Contest.”
The corporation said they “may consult with the UK government but the decision on who will be the Host City will be determined by the BBC and the EBU.”
They also said there was “no charge to enter a bid” but that it was up to “cities whether they incur costs to support their bid.”
Details of what the requirements might be have not yet been made public.
Last year the EBU criteria were for a city with a venue big enough to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators that was within easy reach of an international airport and had ample hotel accommodation.
London, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds have all expressed an interest in holding the contest.
However, Glasgow is currently the bookies’ favourite, with Betfair offering odds of 5/6 on the spectacular coming to the Clyde.
The city has some experience of hosting large events. Last year, 120 world leaders and over 40,000 registered participants attended the UN’s COP26 climate summit.
