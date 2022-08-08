Kate Forbes MSP and her husband Ali MacLennan are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Naomi.
Little Naomi was safely delivered at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Thursday (4 August 2022) weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. Both mum and baby are now back home and doing well.
The couple married last summer in the Highlands, following Ms Forbes's re-election for a second term as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.
Ms Forbes is the first female Finance Secretary in the Scottish Government and the first to have a baby.
She said: “We are delighted to welcome little Naomi into the world. It is a wonderful blessing to have a happy, healthy baby in our arms.
Baby Naomi
“Our family would like to record our most sincere thanks to the midwifery and nursing team at Raigmore for all their help. They were with us every step of the way, regularly going beyond the call of duty in their care and compassion for both me and Naomi.
“Pregnancy, labour and the early days with a newborn aren't easy, as every new parent knows. Every mother’s experience is unique. Access to such excellent NHS healthcare in the community and at the hospital has made all the difference to us.
“It’s been hard not to think about pregnant or new mothers in other parts of the world right now, particularly those escaping war zones like Ukraine or facing horrendous distress in Afghanistan. My prayer is that little girls around the world, like Naomi, grow up in a world of greater peace and security.”
Ms Forbes will now take a period of maternity leave, and will return at some point in 2023.
