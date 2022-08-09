THE COUNTRY’s pre-eminent historian has mocked the Lead Non-Executive Director of the UK Government in Scotland for comparing Brexit to the Easter Rising.

Professor Sir Tom Devine said the comparison by Tom Harris was “completely ludicrous.”

The former Labour MP drew the parallel on Twitter in response to an article in the Guardian by the comedian Dara Ó Briain, which described Brexit as a "terrible idea".

Mr Harris - who headed up the Vote Leave campaign in Scotland - responded on social media to say that he thought it "odd than an Irishman should affect bewilderment at a nation prioritising self-determination."

When pointed out to him that Ireland was still in the EU, he countered that Ireland had "fought a war of independence and a civil war on the subject of self-determination."

Mr Ó Briain responded on Twitter to say he was “genuinely amazed that a grown-up thinks this is a valid comparison.”

He added: “Honestly. Amazed. Yeah, why didn’t they just hold an advisory referendum in 1916? Job done. Plus, they were in a post office, so could handle the postal votes.”

Sir Tom told The Herald: “I think any comparison between the Easter Rising of 1916 and Brexit is completely ludicrous and only eloquently demonstrates the historical illiteracy of the current denizens of the Scotland Office.

"The suggestion made by Mr Harris is based on nothing other than political prejudice, not on any serious awareness of the events to which he refers.

"Indeed his comment is one of the funniest instances of a historical howler I have come across in recent years."

On 24 April 1916, small groups of republicans seized key locations in Dublin, including the General Post Office in Dublin, and proclaimed an Irish republic.

Their revolt was crushed within a week. Fifteen of those who had planned and led the Easter Rising were executed by firing squad.

However, that response by the British spurred the majority of the Irish public away from the idea of Home Rule and towards the concept of a fully independent republic and ultimately led to the Irish Free State in December 1922.

Mr Harris was appointed to the UK Government post last year. His role is to advise on Scotland-specific issues and “challenge government departments.”

He works15-20 days a year for the department and receives £300 per board meeting.

Mr Harris was a junior minister under Tony Blair and served as shadow environment secretary under Ed Miliband.

The Scotland Office did not respond to requests for a comment.