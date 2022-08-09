THE COUNTRY’s pre-eminent historian has mocked the Lead Non-Executive Director of the UK Government in Scotland for comparing Brexit to the Easter Rising.
Professor Sir Tom Devine said the comparison by Tom Harris was “completely ludicrous.”
The former Labour MP drew the parallel on Twitter in response to an article in the Guardian by the comedian Dara Ó Briain, which described Brexit as a "terrible idea".
Mr Harris - who headed up the Vote Leave campaign in Scotland - responded on social media to say that he thought it "odd than an Irishman should affect bewilderment at a nation prioritising self-determination."
When pointed out to him that Ireland was still in the EU, he countered that Ireland had "fought a war of independence and a civil war on the subject of self-determination."
Mr Ó Briain responded on Twitter to say he was “genuinely amazed that a grown-up thinks this is a valid comparison.”
He added: “Honestly. Amazed. Yeah, why didn’t they just hold an advisory referendum in 1916? Job done. Plus, they were in a post office, so could handle the postal votes.”
Sir Tom told The Herald: “I think any comparison between the Easter Rising of 1916 and Brexit is completely ludicrous and only eloquently demonstrates the historical illiteracy of the current denizens of the Scotland Office.
"The suggestion made by Mr Harris is based on nothing other than political prejudice, not on any serious awareness of the events to which he refers.
"Indeed his comment is one of the funniest instances of a historical howler I have come across in recent years."
On 24 April 1916, small groups of republicans seized key locations in Dublin, including the General Post Office in Dublin, and proclaimed an Irish republic.
Their revolt was crushed within a week. Fifteen of those who had planned and led the Easter Rising were executed by firing squad.
However, that response by the British spurred the majority of the Irish public away from the idea of Home Rule and towards the concept of a fully independent republic and ultimately led to the Irish Free State in December 1922.
Mr Harris was appointed to the UK Government post last year. His role is to advise on Scotland-specific issues and “challenge government departments.”
He works15-20 days a year for the department and receives £300 per board meeting.
Mr Harris was a junior minister under Tony Blair and served as shadow environment secretary under Ed Miliband.
The Scotland Office did not respond to requests for a comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel