THE poverty related attainment gap between pupils living in the most and least deprived areas of Scotland has grown wider since last year, exam result figures published today show.

Statistics from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) show that for pupils in the 20 per cent most deprived areas of Scotland, the Higher pass rate was 70.2per cent this year, down from 83.2 per cent last year

In the 20 per cent least deprived areas, the Higher pass rate stood at 85.1 per cent, down from 91 per cent last year when teacher assessments were used.

The SQA said the attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland was 15 percentage points in 2022, up from 7.8 percentage points in 2021.

However the gap is narrower than in 2019, when it was 16.9 percentage points.

Today's results are the first full set of exams to have taken place since before the start of the pandemic after the SQA awards in 2020 and 2021 were based on teacher judgement, supported by assessment resources.

Substantially closing the attainment gap is among the key missions of the Scottish Government.

Nicola Sturgeon’s 2016 Programme for Government stated “it is the defining mission of this government to close the poverty-related attainment gap”.

It said: “We intend to make significant progress within the lifetime of this parliament (2016-2021) and substantially eliminate the gap over the course of the next decade. That is a yardstick by which the people of Scotland can measure our success.”

Experts have warned the pandemic is likely to perpetuate the gap which sees pupils from richer homes gain higher qualifications than those from poorer families.

Schools experienced significant disruption in the 2021/22 academic year with the highly infectious Omicron variant leading to high level of teacher and pupil absences.

To take account of the disruption and the expected knock on effect on the attainment gap, the Scottish Government increased spending by £250m under its Scottish Attainment Challenge to address the additional problems in delivering the policy. However, the gap has become more significant since last year.

For National 5, the gap in 2022 was 14.6 percentage points - down from 17.1 percentage points in 2019 but up from 9.1 in 2021.

The gap for Advanced Higher was 13.2 percentage points this year - down from 13.6 percentage points in 2019 but up from 5.5 last year.

Scotland's Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "While the results show the gap between attainment levels in the least and most deprived areas has narrowed from the 2019 level, we know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted learners from more disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We are determined to accelerate the progress that has been made and we are investing a record £1 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge during this parliamentary term."

The deprivation areas are determined by the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), which divides the country into quintiles.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell said "The widening attainment gap is a badge of shame for the First Minister and a shocking indictment of the SNP's dismal record on education.

"Nicola Sturgeon described eliminating it as the 'defining mission' of her Government, and yet this year the gap has widened to a chasm yet again."

He added: "It's unforgivable that year after year, talented pupils from poorer parts of the country are being failed by the SNP. But it seems they are no longer serious about tackling this issue."

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said: "Every pupil who has worked hard for these results deserves credit and congratulations especially as this has been a year of significant disruption. They have achieved much in difficult circumstances.

"But in return our students deserve more from their Scottish Government than desperate spinning about the closure of the poverty-related attainment gap.

"At best the gap is stagnant, at worst it has widened depending on which year is used as a comparison.

"The SNP promised the gap would close by 2026 and these results show that the Government have little chance of achieving their number one priority."