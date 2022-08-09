DEMONSTRATORS stormed the ScottishPower headquarters in Glasgow city centre in a protest over rising energy prices.

Members of the Scottish Resistance and other activists met outside Glasgow Central Station this morning before marching towards the St Vincent Street building.

Carrying posters reading "shocking energy bills rises, tax them at 50% now, they must be stopped" and "Tories are lower than vermin", protestors then entered the reception area and demanded a meeting with the firm's chief executive.

Social justice activist Sean Clerkin, who organised the protest, also urged people to back the Don't Pay campaign which is telling billpayers to cancel their energy payments in protest over rocketing prices.

Activists left the premises after around 10 minutes and no arrests were made.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Mr Clerkin, from the Scottish Tenants Organisation, said: "The reason we're here today is on behalf of our tenants and people on low incomes.

"We're saying that the high price increases in energy are outrageous and it's daylight robbery by energy providers and gas and oil companies.

"We're demanding that there be another windfall tax and that they redistribute the money to create a social tariff for the sick, the disabled and the elderly, and those on low incomes, otherwise people will die or starve."

He added: "The price of our electricity should be decoupled from the spot gas/oil price and instead we should be having what we call a standard tariff, and the standard tariff works by averaging the highest to the lowest price.

"In the end what I'd like to see is our energy be nationalised in the long run so that we never get into this situation again."

James Scott, founder of the Scottish Resistance who was taking part in the demonstration, said: "This has got to the stage where things are really out of hand.

"We have the lowest pension in Europe, yet we've got the highest energy bills and they're set to increase again in October and in January. It's shocking.

"Some of our pensioners are not going to be able to afford these bills, they're going to have to choose between eating and heating their house and I think it's an absolute disgrace.

"The time has come to step up. We've got to do what we can to help the pensioners and the vulnerable.

"This is the first of many protests. This is going to be an ongoing protest until we bring it to the attention of people that they've got to stand up for their rights."

Don Walker, who travelled from Kilmarnock to take part in the protest, said: "My power company asked me to set up a direct debit of £429 and I'll be on a pension next month which is £780, so that's more than half of my money wanted for a direct debit.

"I'm hoping today gets some publicity so people realise there's a groundswell of opinion from all sorts of sources, from Martin Lewis right through to MPs about the situation being a disaster."

A ScottishPower spokesperson said: "We fully recognise the effect the cost-of-living crisis is having on people across the UK, not just on energy bills but across the wider economy.

"This issue is bigger than just one industry and that’s why we are actively engaging with Government on what more can be done to help people, particularly the most vulnerable this winter.

"Any customers struggling should contact us. We are here to help with our dedicated team specially trained by debt advice charity Step Change to help manage customers’ individual situations sensitively and get access to a broad network of support."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There were no arrests.

"The protest was peaceful and the demonstrators left on request of police."