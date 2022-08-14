THE FRINGE venue which cancelled a show by Jerry Sadowitz after complaints from staff and audience members has insisted they “champion freedom of speech.”

The Pleasance said they “do not censor comedians’ material” but that the controversial Scottish comedian's jokes did not align with their values.

Mr Sadowitz was supposed to play two nights at world’s largest arts festival, but had his show on Saturday cancelled.

Yesterday he tweeted: “Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts. Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight.”

It was claimed that he had used a racist term to describe Tory leadersip hopeful Rishi Sunak and exposed his penis to a female audience member.

The Scottish comedian and close up magician has long been known for offensive and provocative material.

Mr Sadowitz was knocked unconscious by a furious audience member at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal 1991.

Promotional material for the shows - published on the Pleasance website - quoted Mr Sadowitz saying: “Please note that I might just do card tricks and say nothing for a whole hour or I might just do the usual 'screaming fascist' schtick. Or both. Patrons may wish to drink alcohol pre-show to avoid boredom, embarrassment and guilt.

In another recent promo video, Mr Sadowitz said he was “gonna be funny. He’s gonna be rude. He’s gonna do magic tricks.

“He’s gonna do impressions. He’s gonna get his d*** out.

“He’s gonna do every f****** thing, so make sure you go and see him.”

Jerry Sadowitz NOT FOR ANYONE! 2022 tour dates! Links to tickets in video description https://t.co/E3GM6yDH7e — Jerry Sadowitz (@RealJSadowitz) June 27, 2022

One audience member told the Scottish Sun: “He called Rishi Sunak a 'p***'; said the economy was awful because it is run by ‘blacks and women’.

“He got his penis out to a woman in the front row. The problem was not the audience - I knew he was an acquired taste. It was his indefensible content.”

Comics were quick to support Mr Sadowitz, with Al Murray posting: “Godammit Jerry I'm sorry.”

Simon Evans said: “If you can identify the Iine that got you cancelled then I for one am willing to nick it. And I think every other comic should too. This is our Spartacus moment.”

In a statement, the Pleasance’s director, Anthony Alderson, said: “The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material.

“While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values.

“This type of material has no place on the festival and the Pleasance will not be presenting his second and final show.”