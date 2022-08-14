SIR KEIR Starmer is set to call for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971.

According to the Observer, the Labour leader is to set out details of his party’s plans for tackling the cost of living crisis tomorrow, including details on how they will pay for the measure.

The cost of removing the £2,000 hike in bills and reimbursing energy companies is estimated to be around £113m.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Sir Keir said: “We would end the injustice that sees people on prepayment meters paying over the odds for their energy. We would bring bills down, paid for by taxing oil and gas producers making huge profits.

"And we will set out how we would help people directly this winter in the coming days."

It comes after Sir Keir said on Friday that it was “nonsense” to claim his party has not been leading on the cost-of-living crisis.

However, on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon criticised the Labour leader for trailing the package and not just announcing it.

"Set to," she tweeted. "What exactly is he waiting for?"

‘Set to’ - what exactly is he waiting for? https://t.co/f9PVEablWY — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 14, 2022

Last Friday, energy consultant Auxilione’s predicted the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, up from £1,971 today. They said it could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.