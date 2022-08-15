POLICE officers in Scotland will see their wages hiked by 5 per cent after the force finally agreed a pay deal with the unions.

The negotiations between Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority, the Scottish Government and staff representatives have been fractious over the last few months.

Frustrated officers - who have legal limits on what industrial action they are allowed to take - removed "all goodwill" after being offered a flat £565 increase.

That meant that, among other things, they refused to start their shifts early, do overtime unless ordered to, or take PPE or radio equipment home when their shift ends.

The new deal, backdated to April, brings the Scottish force in line with forces south of the border.

Calum Steele, the General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, told his members: "This agreement has been hard fought for and represents a substantial improvement on the initial offer of £565 (aggregating at 1.4%) for all officers, and a significant improvement on the offer of 3.4% made in July."

He added: "The staff side has been cognisant throughout this entire process of the importance of securing the best possible settlement for police officers against a backdrop of the most severe economic circumstances in almost 50 years.

"In reaching an agreement the staff side recognises that whilst this increase in pay will mitigate some of the cost of living pressures faced by police officers, it will not entirely address them."

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone said he was pleased that agreement had been reached.

He said: "Officers work tirelessly every day to keep people safe across the country and it is right that their commitment to public service is recognised and rewarded.

“I am pleased the Police Negotiating Board has reached agreement on this, particularly at a time when officers are concerned about the cost of living crisis and its impact on them and their families.”

Community Safety Minister welcomed the deal. She said: “Our police officers perform an essential role in keeping our communities safe and I am delighted that the Police Negotiating Board has reached agreement on police officer pay for this year.

“I want to thank all those involved for the commitment shown in achieving a deal which reflects the dedication police officers show each and every day.”

Negotiations with the Trade Unions on a pay deal for police staff are ongoing.