RISHI Sunak and Liz Truss are set to go head-to-head at a hustings in Perth this evening.

The event will be the only hustings held in Scotland as the two candidates attempt to win over Conservative Party members.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can watch the event this evening.

Where is the Perth hustings and what time does it start?

Perth Concert Hall will host the event and is the only Scottish venue on the schedule.

READ MORE: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak set out plans for more transparent Scotland ahead of hustings

It is due to start around 7.30pm with a wide variety of topics expected to be discussed including how the pair will tackle the cost of living crisis should they become the next prime minister.

Tuesday's hustings comes as a new poll revealed that the election of either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss would result in a boost in support for independence.

How can I watch the hustings?

The head to head will be live on the STV News website.

The debate will be chaired by STV News politics correspondent Colin Mackay.

Speaking ahead of the hustings, both contenders have promised greater scrutiny of the Scottish Government should they be elected.

Truss, who is currently the favourite in the race, said she was committed to getting “Scotland’s economy moving”.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak promised that Scottish civil servants would come under more scrutiny from Westminster, while UK ministers will be required to be more visible in Scotland.

How many hustings are left and where are they?

Following tonight’s event, the pair still have five hustings to go before the winner is announced on September 5.

The dates and locations are as follows:

August 17: Belfast

August 19: Manchester

August 23: Birmingham

August 25: Norwich

August 31: London