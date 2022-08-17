NICOLA Sturgeon has condemned the “disgraceful” abuse suffered by a BBC reporter at the hands of independence supporters last night.

BBC Scotland Editor James Cook was called a “traitor” and “scum” outside the Scottish hustings for the Tory leadership contest.

The Scottish Conservatives blamed "a mob of extremist Nationalists" and linked it directly to the SNP being in government.

"Sadly, this is the consequence of 15 years where the SNP have ramped up division and turned Scot against Scot," said Tory MSP Craig Hoy.

Around 300 protesters gathered opposite Perth Concert Hall, many with Yes banners, and some shouting “Tory scum” and throwing eggs at party members as they arrived.

Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint. @BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro - the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 17, 2022

One large banner was hung on the fencing by the ultranationalist Siol Nan Gaidheal, or Seed of the Gaels group, which is outlawed within the SNP.

Video shot from the protesters’ side and posted on social media showed Mr Cook being loudly quizzed by an unseen man and woman in the crowd about his reporting on independence.

The man told Mr Cook dismissively: “We’ve seen the calibre of your reporting.”

After Mr Cook said the man called him scum, he shouted: “We’re paying you. You’re a traitor. Report the truth.”

The woman then asked Mr Cook about the Claim of Right of 1689 and asked him how long he had been in Scotland.

He said he had been in Scotland his whole life, and added the question was rude, and he would not have asked it of her.

“Will you report on the Claim of Right and other Scottish independence parties and other grassroots groups going out for independence?” the woman asked.

After Mr Cook said he would be delighted to do so, the man shouted: “You’re a liar!”

Mr Cook then said he was unable to have a civilised conversation about it because the man called him “traitor and scum”.

This is absolutely horrible.



It’s remarkable how calm and polite the ever-professional James Cook is, even when a man shouts “scum” and “traitor” at him when he’s trying to do his job.



pic.twitter.com/fg6MEm1Eed — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) August 17, 2022

The BBC has long been criticised by some Yes supporters over perceived pro-Union bias, and the 2014 referendum campaign saw protests outside the BBC's offices at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

The video was posted - then deleted - by a Twiiter account called @faraheit17 belonging to a woman called Farah Hamid, a retired teacher and director of Glasgow Citizens Advice, who says she is as a member of Alex Salmond's Alba party.

Identifying herself as the woman heard on the clip (not the man saying traitor and scum), she wrote: "As you can see I was very polite and was asking qs which #JamesCook could answer, alas it was not to be!"

As you can see I was very polite and was asking qs which #JamesCook could answer, alas it was not to be! — FARAH HAMID 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#FREEDOM (@faraheit17) August 17, 2022

Alba said the man was an unknown "eejit" who shouted over Ms Hamid.

The party also called for "a bit of proportion", noting there were no arrests, and said the Tories were "lucky they weren’t chased out of Perth" given their conduct in power and treatment of Scotland.

In response to the incident in Perth, The First Minister defended Mr Cook and his reporting.

She tweeted: “Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“@BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro - the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added on Twitter: "This is shocking and I am ashamed to see @BBCJamesCook treated this way. It is not all right. James is a first class, decent and rightly well regarded journalist. He acted with great dignity and patience here. This is not the Scotland I want."

SNP press officer Erik Geddes also tweeted: “Im so angry at the people verbally abusing James Cook in Perth this evening. No journalist deserves this type of nasty crap when at their work. James is a brilliant journalist and super decent guy. Idiots."

SNP MSP Karen Adam said the incident strengthened the case for the SNP plan for a code of counduct for the next independence campaign "to ensure we don't tarnish the movement".

She tweeted: "James kept his professionalism throughout. How different would the interaction be if folks had used his example to discuss with him their views?"

SNP MP David Linden added: "These morons don’t speak for me or my party. We condemn their behaviour utterly and without equivocation. If anyone of them is found to be an @theSNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately. It’s as simple as that."

Councillor Thomas Kerr, leader of the Tory opposition on SNP-run Glasgpw City Council, asked Ms Sturgeon why she didn’t also condemn the “abuse, spitting and throwing eggs at pensioners, teenagers and party activists” also seen outside the hustings.

“What happened to James Cook was an outrage, but as was the entire mob behavior @ScotTories where subjected too. “This half-hearted condemnation isn't good enough.”

Other social media users suggested the SNP had turned a blind eye to bad behaviour by Yes supporters for years, and praised Mr Cook for keeping his cool and remaining polite through the incident.

Posting last night, Tory MP Andrew Bowie said: "Eggs being thrown, spitting at pensioners. The good old 'tory scum' banner out...Good to see @NicolaSturgeon's civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight."

Eh...but hurling abuse (and worse) at people simply cause they dare to hold a different political opinion is ok in 2022 Scotland? Calling out that anytime soon First Minister? https://t.co/jYkeRvlgZK — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 17, 2022

In a statement issued this morning, BBC Scotland said: "Yesterday evening one of our journalists was subjected to verbal abuse from protesters while covering the Conservative Leadership hustings in Perth.

"James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

"It is never acceptable for journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job."

Alba General Secretary Chris McEleny said: "It seems that there was a perfectly civilised conversation being had which was ruined by an unknown man shouting over it.

"However, there does need to be a bit of proportion in that this was a protest of hundreds of people with not a single arrest.

"Instead of focusing their attention on the utterance of one eejit, our politicians should be tackling the real issue that Sunak and Truss represent a party that are standing by and allowing millions of Scots to have thousands of pounds of energy bills hammered against them whilst we live in a country that generates enough renewable electricity to power every home in Scotland and we are self-sufficient in oil and gas.

"The Tory Party have cut universal credit for 500,000 Scots, they’ve overseen the death of hundreds of thousands of citizens whilst awarding billions of pounds of contracts to their pals and they’ve completely wrecked the economy thanks to their Brexit folly.

"They are lucky they weren’t chased out of Perth.”

Scottish Tory party chairman Craig Hoy said: “The abuse and intimidation directed at both journalists and party members at yesterday’s hustings in Perth was completely unacceptable.

“Of course, everyone is entitled to peacefully protest and make their voice heard against politicians they disagree with – that’s the essence of democracy – but, not for the first time, a mob of extremist Nationalists crossed a line.

“It’s shameful that journalists doing their job and ordinary party members, some of them elderly, had to run a gauntlet of hate just to get into the venue, including having eggs thrown at them and being spat at.

"Sadly, this is the consequence of 15 years where the SNP have ramped up division and turned Scot against Scot."