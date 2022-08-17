NICOLA Sturgeon has condemned the “disgraceful” abuse suffered by a BBC reporter at the hands of independence supporters last night.

BBC Scotland Editor James Cook was called a “traitor” and “scum” outside the Scottish hustings for the Tory leadership contest.

Around 300 protesters gathered opposite Perth Concert Hall, many with Yes banners, and some shouting “Tory scum” and throwing eggs at party members as they arrived.

Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint. @BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro - the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 17, 2022

One large banner was hung on the fencing by the ultranationalist Siol Nan Gaidheal, or Seed of the Gaels group, which is outlawed within the SNP.

Video shot from the protesters’ side and posted on social media showed Mr Cook being loudly quizzed by an unseen man and woman in the crowd about his reporting on independence.

The man told Mr Cook dismissively: “We’ve seen the calibre of your reporting.”

After Mr Cook said the man called him scum, he shouted: “We’re paying you. You’re a traitor. Report the truth.”

The woman then asked Mr Cook about the Claim of Right of 1689 and asked him how long he had been in Scotland.

He said he had been in Scotland his whole life, and added the question was rude, and he would not have asked it of her.

“Will you report on the Claim of Right and other Scottish independence parties and other grassroots groups going out for independence?” the woman asked.

After Mr Cook said he would be delighted to do so, the man shouted: “You’re a liar!”

Mr Cook then said he was unable to have a civilised conversation about it because the man called him “traitor and scum”.

This is absolutely horrible.



It’s remarkable how calm and polite the ever-professional James Cook is, even when a man shouts “scum” and “traitor” at him when he’s trying to do his job.



pic.twitter.com/fg6MEm1Eed — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) August 17, 2022

The BBC has long been criticised by some Yes supporters over perceived pro-Union bias, and the 2014 referendum campaign saw protests outside the BBC's offices at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

The video was posted - then deleted - by a Twiiter account called @faraheit17 belongiing to a woman called Farah Hamid, who identifies herself as a supporter of Alex Salmond'ss Alba party.

Identifying herself as the woman heard on the clip (not the man saying traitor and scum), she wrote: "As you can see I was very polite and was asking qs which #JamesCook could answer, alas it was not to be!"

As you can see I was very polite and was asking qs which #JamesCook could answer, alas it was not to be! — FARAH HAMID 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#FREEDOM (@faraheit17) August 17, 2022

#FreedomFighters for Scottish Independence join the Alba Party with me, click the link below https://t.co/YZYc6cpYj3 — FARAH HAMID 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#FREEDOM (@faraheit17) July 2, 2022

In response to the incident in Perth, The First Minister defended Mr Cook and his reporting.

She tweeted: “Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“@BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro - the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added on Twitter: "This is shocking and I am ashamed to see @BBCJamesCook treated this way. It is not all right. James is a first class, decent and rightly well regarded journalist. He acted with great dignity and patience here. This is not the Scotland I want."

SNP press officer Erik Geddes also tweeted: “Im so angry at the people verbally abusing James Cook in Perth this evening. No journalist deserves this type of nasty crap when at their work. James is a brilliant journalist and super decent guy. Idiots."

SNP MSP Karen Adam said the incident backed up the SNP's proposal for a code of counduct for the next independence campaign "to ensure we don't tarnish the movement".

She tweeted: "James kept his professionalism throughout. How different would the interaction be if folks had used his example to discuss with him their views?"

SNP MP David Linden added: "These morons don’t speak for me or my party. We condemn their behaviour utterly and without equivocation. If anyone of them is found to be an @theSNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately. It’s as simple as that."

Councillor Thomas Kerr, leader of the Tory opposition on SNP-run Glasgpw City Council, asked Ms Sturgeon why she didn’t also condemn the “abuse, spitting and throwing eggs at pensioners, teenagers and party activists” also seen outside the hustings.

“What happened to James Cook was an outrage, but as was the entire mob behavior @ScotTories where subjected too. “This half-hearted condemnation isn't good enough.”

Other social media users suggested the SNP had turned a blind eye to bad behaviour by Yes supporters for years, and praised Mr Cook for keeping his cool and remaining polite through the incident.

Posting last night, Tory MP Andrew Bowie said: "Eggs being thrown, spitting at pensioners. The good old 'tory scum' banner out...Good to see @NicolaSturgeon's civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight."

In a statement issued this morning, BBC Scotland said: "Yesterday evening one of our journalists was subjected to verbal abuse from protesters while covering the Conservative Leadership hustings in Perth.

"James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

"It is never acceptable for journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job."