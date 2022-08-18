THE Herald today restarts the Scottish Politician of the Year Awards, recognising those who provide vital leadership through these exceptional times.
This year’s ceremony will be the first since the Covid pandemic forced its suspension.
Its return after three years comes as the country faces unprecedented challenges and highlights the need for strong, imaginative leadership from our politicians in tackling them.
Besides the cost-of-living crisis, the lasting effect of the pandemic on the NHS, and the ripples from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the past year has seen a series of dramatic developments at Holyrood and Westminster.
Nicola Sturgeon named a date for a new independence vote and initiated a Supreme Court case on whether Holyrood can hold it.
Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar overtook the Tories at the local elections in May.
And Douglas Ross whiplashed back and forth over the future of Boris Johnson, before the Prime Minister finally ran out of road.
Started in 1999, the awards are the highlight of the Scottish political calendar and are sponsored by ScottishPower, Openreach, and Aiir Networks.
A judging panel chaired by Callum Baird, Editor-in-Chief of Newsquest Scotland & Northern Ireland, owner of the Herald, will draw up a shortlist in October.
The winners of the Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards 2022 will be announced at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh on November 24.
The Herald also welcomes proposals for Public Campaigner of the Year, last won by British Heart Foundation Scotland for ensuring CPR is taught in all secondary schools. Nominations close on September 30.
ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: "After not being able to meet face to face for some time, it’s great to have the awards back in the political calendar. ScottishPower is delighted to be once again playing a role in recognising the achievements of all those nominated."
Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: "We have big ambitions in Scotland. We’re continuing to build ultrafast full fibre broadband across the nation, including in the hardest-to-reach rural areas, and we're transitioning our diesel van fleet to electric while working to deliver an ever-better customer experience.
“These big ambitions come with big challenges, which we work closely with partners from across the political spectrum to navigate. Expanding and exploiting digital connectivity are just some of the tough and complex issues that Scottish politicians must tackle, and The Herald's Awards are a great platform to celebrate everything they do, across the board, to help the nation.”
Aiir Networks Group Managing Director Hamish Fraser said: “Aiir Networks is delighted to be able to welcome The Herald’s Scottish Politician of the Year Awards back as the most exciting event on the Scottish political calendar.
"This will be the third time that Aiir Networks has sponsored the Donald Dewar Debater of the Year award category and we are very much looking forward to hearing the nominees and debating who will be the worthiest winner of this coveted award.
"We want to wish The Herald every success for the 2022 awards although, from experience, we already know that it will truly be an evening to remember.”
To make suggestions for the Public Campaigner Award, contact lyndsay.wilson@heraldandtimes.co.uk or call 0141-302 7407.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel