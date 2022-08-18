More than seven out of 10 Scottish households could be experiencing fuel poverty by January next year, according to research.

A study has shown two-thirds of all households across the UK will be struggling to make ends meets after the energy price cap rises.

The latest forecast by energy consultancy company Auxilione expects the price cap to rise to £3639 in October and then again to £4729 in January.

Research by the University of York shows that 18 million families across the UK will be struggling to cope with those staggering rises.

READ MORE: 'People won't heat their homes': Why 'warm banks' are becoming a reality

Scotland would see the second highest percentage (72.8%) of households slipping into fuel poverty at the start of next year.

Northern Ireland is the only UK region to see a higher percentage at (763%).

Wales could see 68.7% of its households reaching fuel poverty.

Forecast made last week

The research published by The Guardian newspaper further stated that 86.4% of pensioner couples will fall into fuel poverty. Single parent households with two more more children will bare the brunt at 90.4%.

The shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, Ed Miliband, responded to the report by calling for an energy price freeze to address the “national emergency” of inflation.

The Labour MP wrote on Twitter: “These shocking figures show the full scale of the national emergency that could unfold unless the Conservative government acts to freeze energy bills.

“We simply cannot allow the British people to suffer in this way.

“We need an energy price freeze.”

It followed similar proposals by Keir Starmer made on Monday to freeze the energy price cap at its current level of £1,971 for six months from October.

READ MORE: Pensioner forced to spend a third of income on energy bills

Meanwhile, the energy regulator which sets the official price caps has seen growing pressure to protect households after its director Christine Farnish stepped down.

Ms Farnish told The Times the watchdog had not “struck the right balance between the interests of consumers and the interests of suppliers”.

The energy regulator has faced criticism in recent months for not doing enough to protect families during the global energy crisis.

It is understood Ms Farnish’s resignation is linked to Ofgem’s decision to change the methodology of the price cap to allow suppliers to recover some of the high energy “backwardation” costs sooner rather than later.