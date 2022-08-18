A LIBERAL Democrat councillor hailed as a sign of a “new hope” for the party has resigned after just 103 days in the job, saying it was more work than he could handle.
Christopher Price stood down as the sole LibDem on Moray Council after unexpectedly gaining his party’s first seat on the authority for 15 years without a vote being cast.
Mr Price knew in March he would become a councillor for Buckie after May’s local election, as only three people stood for the three-person ward, so it was uncontested.
Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described it as the first gain of the election for his party, predicting Mr Price would “do a great job on Moray Council”.
He cited Mr Price again in April as he kicked off a council campaign pledging to bring “new hope to every corner of Scotland”.
He said: “The party has already gained two councillors in wards that it did not hold after the 2017 election with Christopher Price in Buckie being the first Liberal Democrat to be elected in Moray since 2003 and John Grafton elected in Caol and Mallaig, Highland.”
However Moray Council today confirmed that Mr Price, a travel clerk for the Ministry of Defence, had quit, triggering a by-election expected to cost around £20,000.
Council chief executive Roddy Burns said: “I thank him for his service to his constituents since May and wish him well for the future."
Mr Price told the Press & Journal he had found it “difficult” to balance his MoD job with his political role.
He said: “I’ve given it a lot of consideration and I wanted to do the best for the people of Buckie. I didn’t think it would be right not being able to give them more time, and it has been a really difficult decision.
“I kept on top of a lot of the work, but I wasn’t able to get away for council meetings and sit on committees.”
His exit adds to the chaotic atmosphere on the council, which has been in turmoil since May, with infighting and resignations crippling the minority Tory minority administration.
If the SNP win the coming byelection, they would draw level with the Tories in seats.
Neil Alexander, convener of the Moray Liberal Democrats, said: "I would like to thank the former Cllr Price for his time in Moray Council, and having a clear passion to represent and help the people of Buckie.
"Unfortunately, becoming a Councillor is a big transition personally and professionally and in some cases it’s too big a step to take.
"In that, Cllr Price has done the right thing to allow for the people of Buckie to elect a new representative who will work hard for them.”
Buckie SNP councillor Sonya Warren said: ““Whilst I am disappointed Chris is stepping down, as I got on well with him, it is now vital that we get a good councillor elected for the Buckie area that can work with others and campaign on the issues that matter for the town.
“With the triggering of this by-election in Buckie ward, the SNP will be out campaigning to win a second council seat in Buckie.
"We have demonstrated our ability to take on leadership in the Council in difficult circumstances and now, in opposition, we are working hard to hold the Conservative Administration to account.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here