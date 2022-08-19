LOCAL government workers have been offered an improved pay offer amid council staff threatening strike action.

Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, has agreed to boost the original 3.5 per cent pay offer to 5%.

GMB Scotland and Unison had announced that local authority employees across the country were set to strike in two four-day actions.

Waste and recycling workers will walk out between August 26 and 29 as well as between September 7 and 10.

The improved pay offer was confirmed at a special Cosla meeting of council leaders.

The vote for the 5% offer was tied at 16-16, with the SNP and independents for the motion and Labour siding with the Conservatives against.

The casting vote by Cosla’s SNP president carried the amendment over the line.

Labour had also tabled an amendment – again supported by the Tories – which would have meant a delay in making the improved offer, but the improved pay deal will now be offered to staff immediately.

Cosla’s resources spokesperson, Katie Hagmann, said: “Following leaders special meeting, they have mandated me to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the overall value to 5% and in addition raises the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50.

“In doing so, leaders have reaffirmed the need for a discussion with Scottish Government on how they can support councils by providing flexibilities and long term funding support. “This will limit the risk to public services and the impact on communities.”

SNP Local Government Secretary, Shona Robison, said: “This increased pay offer to local government workers is a welcome step forward and has been supported by the Scottish Government’s commitment of an additional £140 million for council workers' pay on a recurring basis.

“Throughout discussions, despite Ministers having no formal role in the pay negotiations between councils and their employees, we have sought to work collaboratively with Cosla while providing full transparency around our financial position.

“All areas of the public sector are having to make challenging savings to stay within existing budgets.

“The UK Government has provided no further funding for these pressures with last year’s Spending Review not taking account of the levels of pay uplift needed or the wider effects of inflation. Nevertheless, we have sought to support a meaningful revised offer in the face of the cost emergency.”

Cosla had initially offered council staff just a 2% pay increase, before raising their offer to 3.5% - but this was rejected by unions.

Ms Robison had warned Cosla it was “extremely disappointing” that the organisation had not offered staff 5%, given the extra £140m provided by the Scottish Government.