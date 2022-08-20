Exclusive

By Kathleen Nutt

Political Correspondent

WOMEN MSPs are under represented on important bodies and activities in Holyrood and still encounter sexism in what is said to them and how they are perceived, according to the interim findings of research commissioned by Holyrood's Presiding Officer.

The audit being conducted for Alison Johnstone, part of which has been shared with The Herald, has so far found that men dominate the body in charge of deciding parliamentary business, currently by three to two, as well as the key committees.

One finding in the interim report notes that "while there appear to be positive shifts in terms of attitudes towards women in politics, women still encounter sexism in what is said to them and how they are perceived".

It also revealed that women make fewer contributions during First Minister's Questions, are less likely to intervene in debates in the chamber and less likely to have their intervention bids accepted during debates - whether by a male of female MSP.

During a six-week period between April and June this year the research team established that 63 per cent of interventions in chamber debates were made by men compared to 37 per cent by women - despite women making up 45 per cent of MSPs.

READ MORE: Interview: Alison Johnstone's push to make Holyrood more welcoming to women

The researchers found that 68.9 per cent of men had their interventions accepted, compared to jus 52.7 per cent of women.

Women speakers were also more likely to accept men’s interventions (71.8 per cent acceptance rate) than interventions by women (52.4 per cent acceptance rate), while men accepted men’s interventions (66.3 per cent acceptance rate) more than intervention requests by women (53.7 per cent acceptance rate).

Ms Johnstone described the figures as "stark" and hoped making MSPs aware of the pattern of behaviour may help more women to have their intervention accepted.

"Both men and women are more likely to decline an intervention from a woman. As to why that might be the case, I don't know. I am very clear I want the chamber to be somewhere where each and every MSP feels comfortable," she said.

"Part of that is looking around what is happening around interventions...The best scrutiny does require that holding to account, that questioning live in the chamber.

"We will be having more of a look at that intervention data. And we will do what we can that parties and the institution comes to an understanding why that is the case. What would make it easier for people to feel they could get more involved. The figures are quite stark".

Ms Johnstone, a former Scottish Green MSP was elected Presiding Officer following the Scottish Parliament's elections in May last year which returned the most diverse MSP group to date - 58 women including the first two minority-ethnic women out of a total of 129 MSPs. Women made up just 35 per cent of MSPs in the 2016-2021 parliament.

She launched her gender audit in February with the aim to consider how Holyrood's structures, operations and policies can help improve women’s equality in representation and participation in the institution.

Among the other main findings of the interim report are:

• Fluctuations in the number of women in leadership and decision-making roles - for example on the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, in the Parliamentary Bureau and in committee convenerships - suggesting that equal representation is not embedded or guaranteed.

• Mixed attitudes about the sitting patterns and the policies of Holyrood being ‘family-friendly’. The retention of hybrid and remote systems was seen as increasing flexibility and access, including for those with caring responsibilities.

The Herald asked the Presiding Officer if she was concerned institutionalised sexism exists in Holyrood.

Ms Johnstone said: “I wouldn’t characterise it that way, that’s a sweeping statement and generalisation. The Scottish Parliament, like many other institutions, has faced issues over the under-representation of women and the involvement of women.

"We've made some good progress in tackling this over the years, including most recently seeing women make up 45 per cent of MSPs at Holyrood.

"However, I established the audit to look at the issue in more depth and advise on how we could build on progress to date and make further improvements. The interim report suggests there are still certain areas where we need to make changes and I’m committed to working with colleagues to deliver those. As I said to members, we should not be afraid to take an honest look at how we conduct our business and aspire to do better. Our intention is to complete this body of work by the end of this year.”