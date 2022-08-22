More than two-thirds of Scots would vote to rejoin the EU, according to a new poll.

The Panelbase survey for the Times found that if the Brexit referendum was held again tomorrow, 72 per cent of voters in Scotland would support Remain, up from 62% in 2016.

While 69% said they would rejoin the EU, up from 61% in January.

The survey of 1,133 adults in Scotland, carried out last week, also found that 57% of voters who backed Remain in 2016, would vote Yes, compared with 28% of Leave voters.

However, the public is still split on independence, with No just ahead of Yes by 51%.

The pollster said there would be a slight boost for the nationalists regardless of who wins the Tory leadership contest, with support for the union slipping to 49% if Rishi Sunak triumphs, or 48% if, as looks likely, Liz Truss emerges as the victor.

When asked if Scotland will leave the UK within the next ten years 47% said it was likely.

Pollster Sir John Curtice told the paper: “While 44% oppose a referendum in the next five years, 48% are in favour.

“And only 37% believe the UK government should make the decision on another ballot, while 52% reckon the Scottish government should do so.”

He added: “Ultimately the union will only be safe if people in Scotland come to believe in it.

“But it is far from clear that the next prime minister will have the right strategy to achieve that.”