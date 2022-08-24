RUSSIA’S consul general in Edinburgh should be “banished” from Scotland, the Scottish Greens have said.

The party has attacked Andrey Yakovlev and his staff for spreading “falsehoods and pro-Russian military dogma” about the invasion of Ukraine on social media.

Ross Greer, who was sanctioned by Moscow, earlier this month, said: “This Kremlin mouthpiece cannot be allowed to keep spreading its repugnant lies under the cover of a so-called consulate in Scotland’s capital."

The MSP said the consult and his staff had “no place here while they continue to peddle falsehoods and pro-Russian military dogma, and we call for the UK Government to expel them immediately."

He said that allowing Russia’s presence in Edinburgh to remain was a “slap in the face to the thousands of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee to Scotland and other parts of the UK."

In their press release, the party said Mr Yakovlev and his staff should be "banished and their official Kremlin residence at Melville Street forced to close" with "immediate effect."

The Russian Consulate in Edinburgh has been approached for comment.

The call from Greens - who are in government with the SNP - comes on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

However, the war, now entering its sixth month, has forced the government in Kyiv to cancel celebrations, over fears it could lead to missile attacks.

A car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin, has led to heightened fears that Putin might intensify attacks on Ukraine this week.

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the public to be vigilant.

“Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility,” he said in a statement. “Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to the President, offering “Scotland’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and our admiration for your people’s bravery in the face of an unjust, unprovoked and illegal invasion.”

She said: “Scotland has become a place of refuge and sanctuary for displaced people from Ukraine, and we have done all we can to get help to those fleeing their country to escape the violence brought on by Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

“Scotland has been honoured to offer safety to Ukrainians who have had to leave their homes in what is tragically the largest displacement of people in Europe since World War II.

"We recognise that displaced people from Ukraine will want to return to their homeland when it is safe to do so, but Scotland stands willing to provide them with sanctuary for as long as they need.”

“On your Independence Day, and always, Scotland stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and your continued efforts to uphold that independence,” she added.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Lib Dem leader said the Scottish Government should mark the celebration by looking to improve their offer of help to Ukrainian refugees.

In July, the government was forced to suspend their super-sponsor scheme because there was not enough suitable accommodation.

A number of refugees are being temporarily housed on a cruise ship chartered by ministers.

The ship has 739 cabins, which could accommodate up to 2,200 people, but the government have said they will cap numbers between 1,600-1,700.

Mr Cole-Hamilton urged the Scottish Government to put out a fresh call for homes and hosts. He also called on them to increase support for local authorities to help conduct disclosure checks of hosts.

He said: “On this day, we need to come together in solidarity. That means recognising Scotland’s role in supporting refugees, who are fleeing a war that continues to rage on.

“Unfortunately, the collapse of the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme and the slow progress in vetting hosts is causing big problems. It is not for want of goodwill, but local authorities are just not assessing homes fast enough.

“Charities are warning of failed placements and a backlog of cases which means that people cannot get out of Ukraine.

“The super sponsor scheme said ‘come here now’ but there was a big gap between demand and the number of homes vetted and available. My wife and I know personally that it took months between signing up for the scheme and anyone reaching out.

“Even when people do make it to Scotland, their problems are not over. They face short-term placements in hotels, on board a cruise ship, or being moved around from home to home.

“Social workers are trying their best, but most have no knowledge of Ukrainian or Russian and little knowledge of the needs of refugees.

“Platitudes and flag waving from the Scottish Government only go so far.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack meanwhile stressed that “Scotland and the whole UK stands by Ukraine as the country marks its Independence Day on the 31st anniversary of breaking free from the Soviet Union”.

Mr Jack added: “Six months since Russia’s invasion, our solidarity with Ukraine and its people has never been stronger.

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming refugees and I am glad that so many Ukrainians have come here when in need of our help. Our doors remain open.”