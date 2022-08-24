NICOLA Sturgeon has been branded “beyond a joke” for appearing on the Edinburgh Fringe to talk about herself while rubbish piles in the capital’s streets.

The Scottish Tories said the First Minister had “abandoned her post” to take part in an “In Conversation” event at the Stand New Town theatre at midday.

It is her third appearance at the Fringe so far this year.

She has also chaired one Edinburgh International Book Festival event, and is due to interview the actor Brian Cox for the book festival next week.

Ms Sturgeon show today has attracted a small protest by the ultra-Unionist group A Force for Good, founded by Holocaust sceptic Alistair McConnachie, who was expelled from Ukip.

Edinburgh is currently half way through a 12-day strike by refuse collectors over pay.

Most bins in the city centre are overflowing and stinking of rotting garbage.

The Scottish Tories said the Scottish Government should be working to prevent an “international humiliation for the capital” during the height of the tourist season.

Lothians MSP and local government spokesman Miles Briggs said: “It’s beyond a joke that Nicola Sturgeon is performing at the Fringe while rubbish piles up on our streets because of her government’s cuts.

“At a time when Scotland’s tourism industry is recovering from the pandemic, it is vital that Edinburgh is a place that tourists want to come back to.

“Instead, Nicola Sturgeon has abandoned her post for the day while the city sits in an appalling state.

“Ordinary Scots should not have to put up with overflowing bins at a time when we are supposed to be showcasing Edinburgh to the world.

“It's time Nicola Sturgeon got off the stage and got back to the mounting number of crises the SNP Government are presiding over."

It also emerged today that Boris Johnson - already under fire for giving up on running the country in his final days in No10 - is to work more from his official country retreat at Chequers until he is replaced by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next month.

The SNP has been asked for comment.