NICOLA Sturgeon has insisted she will not “cling onto office” when the time comes for her to quit as she “looks forward” to life after politics.
The First Minister raised speculation earlier this month at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe event by admitting she may not lead the SNP into the next election.
Speaking at another festival event today, Ms Sturgeon said that it was her “assumption” that she would still be in charge of her party when the next Holyrood poll is held in 2026.
But she stressed that the process she will go through before the next election will be to assess whether she has “got the energy and the appetite” to continue in her role.
Ms Sturgeon said: “The job I’m doing right now, I am very focused on doing.
“It’s only just more than a year since I got -elected to do this job. There’s big, big challenges…so I’m completely 100 per cent committed to it.
“It’s a tough job but I’m privileged to do it – I’m not thinking about life after that.”
The First Minister told the event that if she was to commit to “absolutely 100 per cent guarantee” she will fight the next election, people would not find that “believable” and she would “be doing a real disservice to the country”.
She said: “This is a massive job, it is a difficult job, it takes its toll on you, it takes its toll on your family – you’re to live with restrictions on your privacy and your freedom and I accept all of that.
“I think the country deserves me at every opportunity where I’m putting myself forward for an election to assess again am I still the best person for this – do I think I’ve got the energy and the appetite to do this.
“That is the process I would go through.”
Turning to when the time is right for her to resign, Ms Sturgeon said she would not desperately hold on and will instead embrace life beyond Holyrood.
She said: “I don’t want to be and I don’t think I will be the kind of politician that clings to office just because you’re terrified of the life beyond it.
“Whenever I stop being First Minister, and I don’t plan not to be anytime soon, I’m going to be relatively young. I look forward to doing other things in the future – it doesn’t phase me.
“In some ways, it’s a good thing and it’s quite healthy to not find yourself so desperate to cling onto office because you can’t think of any alternative.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel