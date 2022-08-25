POLICE Scotland’s Chief Constable has promised that "appropriate action" will be taken against anyone who broke the law outside last week’s Tory leadership hustings in Perth.

Around 300 protesters gathered outside the thee city's concert hall, with some shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out” as party members made their way inside.

There were reports of eggs being thrown and people being spat on.

Border MSP Rachael Hamilton said that she and her teenage daughter were verbally abused as they entered the building.

Meanwhile, the BBC Scotland Editor James Cook was called a “traitor” and “scum.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority’s board, Sir Iain said some of the behaviour seen during the protest was "disgraceful".

He insisted that “any criminality identified” would be “investigated and appropriate action taken as necessary.”

He added: "It is vital that people in Scotland are able to go about their lives, including participating in politics, without intimidation.

"Everyone must exercise personal responsibility when making their voices heard, and I agree with all the political and civic leaders who have underlined that fundamental principle and who have called for robust, but respectful debate."

The Chief Constable said the force was often placed in an "invidious position by those calling for a certain response from the police service depending on which group is making their voices heard".

He added: "Whether during sporting celebrations, environmental protests or disruption of immigration operations, our response will continue to be proportionate in accordance with the rule of law and public safety exercised through the professional judgement of experienced operational commanders.

"Policing operations are not and must not be determined by the perceived public popularity of one group or another. Police Scotland will adhere to the rule of law and will act independently."

Sir Iain also told the SPA that the force cannot keep relying on officers working overtime to fill in for falling staff numbers.

A financial report shared with the SPA said there were 452 fewer officers than previous budget assumptions had predicted.

The paper, presented by James Gray, the SPA’s chief financial officer, predicted a first quarter being under budget of £2.3 million, largely due to the reduced officer numbers, which is saving more than £21 million.

However, against this underspend, there is an increase in police officer overtime, costing £11.9 million.

Addressing the overtime concerns, Sir Iain said: “We are seeing the impact in our service of having fewer officers across a range of operational areas including a responsiveness to calls from the public.

“Our forecast for the year shows we will run at an average of over 450 officers below our budgeted establishment of 17,134.

“The underspend on officer pay hasn’t quite been offset by a significant increase in overtime and some of the inflationary pressures.

“We are, of course, keeping a close review of the sustainability of high levels of overtime. Not only to ensure that we maintain a balanced budget, but vitally to ensure the safeguarding and wellbeing of our officer and staff and their families.

“We cannot continue to use overtime and place that burden on officers and staff of Police Scotland.”

And he reiterated fears that officer numbers would continue to drop without further support.

He said: “We know that if the spending review plans for flat cash award allocations for policing are continued through, and implemented into a budget for next year and beyond, policing will not be able to regain and retain that budgeted establishment of 17,234 officers as well as making provision for further pay awards.”

Scottish police officers are to receive a 5% increase in their pay and allowances.

Mr Gray also revealed a year-to-date, budget revenue overspend of £2.6 million, however, he said: “The size of the overspend at this stage represents less than 1% of the year-to-date budget.

“So the budget isn’t running away from us and that’s why. from a forecast perspective, we are forecasting that we will be able to deliver the budget and that will require active management.

“We’re not a long way off course, but what we’re forecasting for the end of the financial year, is that we will continue to see an underspend on core police officer costs of around £21 million.

“We will offset that to an extent through overtime but we will also see about £10 million of pressure come through on the non-pay budget, largely inflationary driven into places like utilities, repairs and maintenance and fuel costs for fleet.”



