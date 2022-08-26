NICOLA Sturgeon is under fire for going on a three-day visit to Denmark while bin strikes sweep Scotland and the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

A further six councils are due to join the 14 already suffering walkouts by refuse collectors over pay today, meaning most of Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be affected.

This morning the energy regulator Ofgem is due to reveal the new domestic price cap for the last quarter of the year, with average bills expected to be around £3,500.

Meanwhile the First Minister will officially open the Scottish Government’s £600,000-a-year Nordic Office in Copenhagen, which is based at the British Embassy and has already been running since May.

The Tories said Ms Sturgeon had chosen to go “gallivanting” overseas rather than confront the growing industrial action at home.

The Friday to Saturday visit to Denmark falls between the First Minister's third appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe on Thursday and her second event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon will undertake a range of trade, investment and policy engagements in Copenhagen, including a roundtable of business and energy leaders, and a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod.

She will also visit UNICEF’s Global Supply Hub in Copenhagen - the largest humanitarian warehouse in the world - to see supplies intended for children and families in Ukraine.

The Scottish Government has provided £1m of funding to UNICEF since the start of the war.

Tory MSP Sharon Dowey said: “Once again, Ms Sturgeon’s been caught asleep at the county’s wheel while rubbish is piling up on streets across the country.

"It's ridiculous that she has chosen this moment to go gallivanting around northern Europe before nipping back for a spot of self-promotion at Edinburgh’s Book Festival.

"The SNP Government’s role is to ensure the country runs smoothly and efficiently. Certainly, foreign mini-breaks and after-dinner speaking aren't in the job description.”

Labour MSP Neil Bibby added: “It’s no wonder Nicola Sturgeon wants a break from Scotland’s litter-strewn streets, but most Scots don’t have that luxury. Whether she’s in Scotland or abroad, she has been missing in action this entire cost of living crisis.

“The First Minister needs to fund councils properly and secure a fair deal for Council workers and bring an end to this chaos, as well as using the powers she has to help Scots struggling with soaring bills.”

Denmark, the setting for one of the FM’s favourite TV shows, Borgen, is often cited by the SNP as an example of a small European nation an independent Scotland could emulate.

She said: "We have a centuries-long partnership with countries in the Nordic region and cultural, social and linguistic traces of our shared history and heritage can be found across Scotland.

“To this day, we have much in common with similar population sizes, dynamic cities, and large rural communities.

"We are nations of innovators that share the same ambition to accelerate decarbonisation, and we continue to work closely to exchange expertise on renewable energy technologies and sustainable economic development.

“This office will support that ambition and build on the strong ties that already exist between us by promoting investment, trade and economic opportunities to benefit people and businesses across our countries.”

Responding to the criticism, a spokesperson for the First Minister added: “Promoting Scotland overseas has never been more important than now, in the wake of the Tories’ shambolic Brexit, which is doing so much damage to Scotland.”

A Scottish Government Spokesperson said: “Scotland’s international network attracts investment and creates domestic opportunities and benefits for the people of Scotland.

"The Scottish Government continue to work with its friends and partners in Europe and beyond to reaffirm diplomatic ties, improve its global networks and unlock new economic and trading opportunities.

“During her trip, the First Minister will take part in a series of engagements with a particular focus on how Scotland and Denmark can work together on issues such as the cost of living crisis, energy and the climate emergency.”