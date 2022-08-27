A chief strategist for the 2014 Yes campaign has called for Nicola Sturgeon to drop plans to use the next general election as a 'de facto' referendum.

Former Yes Scotland strategist Stephen Noon said the First Minister should instead compromise on independence and work on strengthening Scotland within the union.

Earlier this summer Ms Sturgeon unveiled her routemap for a second vote on independence which included a back-up plan to use the next general election as a de facto vote on the issue.

If the Supreme Court rules that Holyrood does not hold the authority to stage an IndyRef2 vote, a majority of votes for pro-independence parties will be used as justification to begin negotiations over the process towards independence.

However, the court has yet to reach a ruling on Holyrood's competence to stage a second referendum.

Mr Noon, 51, told The Times newspaper it is "worth exploring" alternatives to complete independence.

He served as a senior policy adviser to Alex Salmond before working on the Yes Scotland campaign but left politics after the 2014 referendum.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “There is a different path. I want Scotland to have the form of government that it wishes, and that may not be independence.

“I will argue with my heart and soul for independence, but I recognise that that may not be the point we get to in the immediate future.

“I may want to get 100% of what I want, but that’s not life. In life you sometimes get 90% of what you want and that’s good enough.

“And so for the independence movement, if we can get 90% of what we want, and in a way which gives the No side also a good chunk of what they want, is that not worth exploring?”

After the 2014 vote, Mr Noon trained as a Jesuit priest but has now left the religious order to study for an MPhil in ethics and practical theology at the University of Edinburgh.

He added: "We have an opportunity, potentially in a few months, to choose a path which takes us to another point of escalation, which is a general election fought on whether we become independent or not.

“Or we can take a step back. It’s not just for the SNP to take a step back, it’s actually also for the Labour Party, it’s for the Liberal Democrats.

“Are we prepared to enter a conversation which is at a different level and enter a process where we might not get what we want, but we might get what the people of Scotland want?”

Mr Noon called for a cross-party constitutional convention and added: "

There’s the independence in Europe of the SNP, but I think there’s also the possibility of independence within the UK.

“I think that is something which we have got the ability to create, to work out.”