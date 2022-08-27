A chief strategist for the 2014 Yes campaign has called for Nicola Sturgeon to drop plans to use the next general election as a 'de facto' referendum.
Former Yes Scotland strategist Stephen Noon said the First Minister should instead compromise on independence and work on strengthening Scotland within the union.
Earlier this summer Ms Sturgeon unveiled her routemap for a second vote on independence which included a back-up plan to use the next general election as a de facto vote on the issue.
If the Supreme Court rules that Holyrood does not hold the authority to stage an IndyRef2 vote, a majority of votes for pro-independence parties will be used as justification to begin negotiations over the process towards independence.
However, the court has yet to reach a ruling on Holyrood's competence to stage a second referendum.
READ MORE: Scottish Government says there are 'no proposals whatsoever' for buffer zone 'mediation'
Mr Noon, 51, told The Times newspaper it is "worth exploring" alternatives to complete independence.
He served as a senior policy adviser to Alex Salmond before working on the Yes Scotland campaign but left politics after the 2014 referendum.
Speaking to The Times, he said: “There is a different path. I want Scotland to have the form of government that it wishes, and that may not be independence.
“I will argue with my heart and soul for independence, but I recognise that that may not be the point we get to in the immediate future.
“I may want to get 100% of what I want, but that’s not life. In life you sometimes get 90% of what you want and that’s good enough.
“And so for the independence movement, if we can get 90% of what we want, and in a way which gives the No side also a good chunk of what they want, is that not worth exploring?”
After the 2014 vote, Mr Noon trained as a Jesuit priest but has now left the religious order to study for an MPhil in ethics and practical theology at the University of Edinburgh.
He added: "We have an opportunity, potentially in a few months, to choose a path which takes us to another point of escalation, which is a general election fought on whether we become independent or not.
“Or we can take a step back. It’s not just for the SNP to take a step back, it’s actually also for the Labour Party, it’s for the Liberal Democrats.
“Are we prepared to enter a conversation which is at a different level and enter a process where we might not get what we want, but we might get what the people of Scotland want?”
Mr Noon called for a cross-party constitutional convention and added: "
There’s the independence in Europe of the SNP, but I think there’s also the possibility of independence within the UK.
“I think that is something which we have got the ability to create, to work out.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel