The NHS will face a “really challenging” winter, the Health Secretary has warned.
Humza Yousaf said he expected the cost-of-living crisis to add to the usual pressures experienced by the health service.
The SNP ministers said health boards were being asked to factor rising energy prices into their budgets as well as prepare for the impact of winter illnesses like flu.
On Monday, he visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark one year of the Scottish Trauma Network operating.
He spoke to clinicians and patient Sandy Baptie from East Lothian.
The 66-year-old was injured after being hit by a car while out cycling and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.
Mr Yousaf said he would soon be updating MSPs on winter contingency plans for the NHS.
He said: “Even with those plans in place, it’s going to be a really challenging winter
“Not just for the usual slips, trips and falls, Covid, we may well see a flu season come back.
“But frankly, the cost-of-living crisis is also a public health crisis too.”
Asked if high energy prices would squeeze NHS budgets for care, he said the UK Government should take “meaningful action” to reduce costs.
Mr Yousaf said: “We’re asking our health boards to factor that into the cost of providing care, particularly with an eye to winter.
“But immediate action by the UK Government could make a big, big difference.”
Asked if the Scottish Government would provide its own support if Westminster did not, he said: “We’ll certainly look at that of course, but the Scottish Government budget is extremely challenging.”
Earlier this month, the Royal College of Nursing union balloted members for strike action after rejecting a 5 per cent pay offer.
Mr Yousaf said he would soon be speaking to staff representatives about the pay offer, adding: “I can completely understand from their perspective, why they want to push the government further, given the high cost of energy and fuel and the cost-of-living crisis.
“But also I hope they understand the really challenging fiscal position that we’re in too.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here