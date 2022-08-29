SNP ministers hope to transform Scotland into a global leader in sustainable agriculture despite the sector legging behind in cutting harmful emissions.
The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on its proposed agriculture bill to overhaul payments for farmers.
The plans will investigate high-quality food production, fair income for farmers and nature restoration and protecting biodiversity.
The Scottish Government has committed to cut carbon emissions by 75 per cent of 1990 levels by 2045.
The blueprint aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2032.
But Scotland’s agriculture sector has historically lagged behind other industries in cutting emissions – and only saw a 2.9% reduction from 2019 to 2020.
The Scottish Government’s current climate change plan states that by 2045, “our agriculture industry will have been transformed into a low emissions, holistic and integrated food production system that has a low environmental impact as well as benefitting nature, restoring biodiversity and contributing to our economy”.
The plan predicts that by 2032, agriculture emissions will reduce from 7MtCO2e to 5.3MtCO2e.
But Chris Stark, the chief executive of the independent Climate Change Committee, warned that Scotland’s agriculture sector has “been quite resistant to cutting emissions”.
SNP Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said: “We are supporting our farmers, crofters and land managers to produce more high quality and sustainable food, as well as ensuring out food system is more resilient.
“The fact is that high-quality food production is very much part of meeting our net-zero targets and dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.
“We have ambitious targets and right across the agriculture sector we have the talent and skills to meet our aims.
“I would urge people from all walks of life to get involved and make their views known, these issues affect us all.”
Other proposals include plans to develop resilient and thriving rural and island communities including financial support for rural development and the rural economy.
It also looks at measures to modernise tenant farming, including providing tenants with the same opportunity to adapt to the future as the rest of Scottish agriculture, which would allow them to play their part in supporting biodiversity.
Fair work conditions, including the real living wage, for agriculture workers are also part of the plans.
Views are also being sought on making subsidy payments that establish minimum standards for animal health and welfare.
The consultation is open for responses until November.
It will include a series of online and in-person events to gather the views of stakeholders and the public.
The bill is expected in 2023 to enable the delivery of the Scottish Government’s vision for agriculture.
Ruth Taylor, agriculture and land use policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “We can’t talk about Scotland’s future, without speaking about agriculture and how it’s funded.
“Farmers and crofters are at the frontline of climate change, and they also hold the solution as managers of the land.
“Currently over half a billion pounds of public money is spent on farming payments, but only a small pot of that funding is given to help restore and protect nature, and to reduce climate emissions.
“That’s why we believe changing how the Scottish Government pays farmers is essential if we’re to meet our climate targets.
“We hope that throughout this consultation process, the Scottish Government listens to and learns from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”
Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary, Rachael Hamilton, said: “The SNP have dithered and delayed for too long in launching this consultation and now it has launched it represents a huge missed opportunity.
“Farmers and our agricultural sector have waited with bated breath to have their say on future agriculture policy but they will be questioning where the detail is. There is still a real lack of detail over how future funding will be delivered."
She added; “The SNP still cannot release themselves from the shackles of EU policy and large parts of this document seem to have been copied and pasted straight from the hated Common Agricultural Policy, which is an insult to our farmers.
“Rather than giving clarification and detail to our farmers, it looks as though the SNP-Green Government want to tie them up in more bureaucracy when it comes to future policy and hitting crucial targets, especially in reducing emissions.
“The SNP-Green Government have a real cheek to talk about supporting resilient and thriving rural and island communities.
"It is them who have ignored the needs of these communities year after year by failing to deliver lifeline ferries, delaying superfast broadband connections and centralising services away from rural areas."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel