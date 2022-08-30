On Choice and Abortion, by Margaret Akers, Services Coordinator, The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children

In almost every avenue of life, our culture values choice. Whether it’s to do with how we shop, how we work, and even how we build our families – choice is key.

It is no wonder, then, that those who support abortion have been so successful campaigning on this theme of ‘choice’. How often in the abortion debate have we heard phrases like, ‘well, it’s her choice’ or ‘my body, my choice’?

There is a problem with this messaging, though. For many women, this ‘empowered choice’ is far from their lived experience. Instead, they report a lack of options.

Her Voice is an initiative that gives a platform to women who have been hurt by abortion. These are just some of the words from these testimonies:

“It wasn’t my choice.”

“My ‘choice’ for abortion wasn’t really a choice at all.”

“I was only offered one choice.”

“[I believed] I had no other choice”

“I felt had no choice”

Again and again, women share that they felt abortion was their only option. Whether it was because of their financial situation, a breakdown in their relationship, the status of their employment or studies, or a lack of support from family and friends, these women felt pushed to do something that they ultimately did not want to do.

Across their experiences, no one offered them a meaningful alternative to abortion – even in the counselling session offered by abortion providers. They felt rushed down an assembly line to an abortion that many in their lives viewed as ‘the sensible choice’.

This pressure felt by women can take on even more insidious forms. For some women, explicit coercion towards abortion from partners, parents, and even medical staff can make them feel trapped. One such story involves Hayley, who was coerced by her partner to have an abortion when she was just 16. She writes:

“I found out that I was pregnant when I had just turned 16. Of course, Scott didn't want to hear about it. He demanded that I have an abortion. I spoke to my uncle [who I was living with]; he called me many hurtful names and threw me out.

“The abuse started again. He would go between sweet nothings and trying to run me over with his car. I really wanted my baby, but in that moment, I felt like I needed him more. He kept telling me it was just cells, anyway; it wouldn't feel anything or know anything about it. When the time was right, we could have more children.”

When she went to the clinic to have the abortion, Hayley showed many signs that abortion was not what she wanted. The staff went ahead anyway. This is what she writes about that day:

“A counsellor had to see me. I told her that I couldn't speak to her because, if I did, I would change my mind. She sent me back to the waiting room. I was crying so hard. The nurse was stroking my hair and saying, ‘it will all be ok’. The last thing I said before I went to sleep was, ‘no, it won’t. Nothing will ever be ok again.’”

Hayley’s story is not a singular one. There are echoes of her experience in the stories of many women. For some, the common narrative being sold about ‘choice’ and ‘autonomy’ is evidently hollow.

And this is where the pro-life movement is standing up. Many pro-life people and organisations are giving of their time and resources to offer a real alternative to abortion. Crisis pregnancy centres try to meet the material needs of women facing challenging pregnancies.

Pro-life vigils outside of abortion providers try to meet women at the last possible moment, letting them know that they do not need to have an abortion.

At SPUC, we are campaigning to make sure that no woman is a victim of violence and coercion in the way that Hayley was. We even have an initiative called the Alma Mater Fund, which provides grants to pregnant university students who are facing difficulties, so that they do not need to choose between their studies and their child.

Yet, these efforts are continuously demonised. Crisis pregnancy centres are targets of hit pieces.

There is a massive campaign for national legislation to criminalise praying outside of abortion providers.

And legislators keep attempting to make abortion more and more ‘convenient’ through DIY abortion, with little consideration for women’s health and wellbeing. It really makes one wonder whether these campaigners really value a woman’s choice at all.

