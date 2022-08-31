MORE than 24,000 community payback orders (CPOs) have been breached in the past nine years, new figures show, with almost 7,000 people being sent to jail as a result.
A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives revealed that some 24,181 community payback orders were breached between 2012-13 and 2020-21.
Of those, 6,777 offenders had a custodial sentence imposed, while 6,562 were given another community payback order.
The figures described 6,317 breaches being met with an “other outcome”, the definition of which was not given, while 1,725 breaches were punished by the use of an “other penalty”, which was also not defined.
Some 1,390 breaches resulted in a fine, while the outcomes of 1,410 were not known.
Community payback orders are imposed by judges after someone is convicted of a crime, but fall short of imprisonment and can see an offender take on unpaid work or provide services.
The freedom of information request published by the Tories did not ask for the total number of CPOs given out during this time, but a report from Community Justice Scotland earlier this year published the number of total CPOs stretching back to 2016-17.
In 2016-17, some 19,200 CPOs were issued, 16.7% of which were breached, while 17.9% of the 17,882 orders in 2017-18 were breached.
Some 18.9% of the 16,468 orders issued in 2018-19 were breached, while 15.9% of those handed down in 2019-20 resulted in a breach.
In 2020-21, just 8,169 orders were given out, 13.3% of which were breached by offenders.
These figures mean 16.9% of orders made between 2016-17 and 2020-21 were violated.
Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the total figure is “eye-watering”.
He added: “These people have already been convicted of crimes, often very serious, but their punishment for a breach in the SNP’s soft-touch justice system is frequently an unspecified penalty which they have refused to give details of.
“Even worse, thousands of criminals’ punishment for breaching their community sentences is to be given yet another community order – with fewer than a third given a jail sentence. That makes a complete mockery of our justice system.
“The justice system must be more transparent, and the SNP could start by publishing the reasons these criminals were deemed to have breached their community sentence.
“The SNP’s justice system must take a tougher approach towards these criminals who breach the terms of their community sentences.
“Ministers should reverse their effective ban on short sentences, which is clearly contributing to the rise in offenders avoiding jail for such breaches.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel