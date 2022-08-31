WHOEVER wins the Conservative Party leadership contest will need to travel to Aberdeenshire before they can become Prime Minister, Buckingham Palace has said. 

For the first time in her 70-year reign, the Queen will fulfil her constitutional duty of asking the leader of the largest party in the Commons to form a government from Balmoral. 

Boris Johnson will also need to come to the Cairngorms to formally quit. 

The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

She has been in Scotland since July 21.

On Wednesday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Queen will receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at Balmoral, followed by an audience with the new PM."

Voting in the Tory leadership contest ends on Friday, with the new winner announced on Monday. 

The Queen has been forced to cancel a number of plans over the last year because of mobility issues, including much of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, only appearing briefly on the palace balcony.

 