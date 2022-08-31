MSPs have joined striking journalists in Glasgow after editorial staff at Reach plc’s papers downed tools in a row over pay.

The firm, which owns the Daily Record, the Daily Express, the Daily Star and numerous local outlets including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen Live, had offered staff a 3 per cent wage hike.

That was rejected, with the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) describing it as a "severe real-terms cut in salary."

Labour’s Richard Leonard and Tory MSP Russell Findlay joined the picket line outside Reach’s Glasgow HQ.

Mr Findlay - a former journalist - said he hoped an agreement could be reached soon

“Scotland's newspaper industry has suffered relentless cuts. A varied and vibrant news media is vitally important for democracy,” he added.

👊Proud to stand with former journalist colleagues on strike today after 3% pay offer from Reach plc. Hope agreement can be reached soon



📰Scotland's newspaper industry has suffered relentless cuts. A varied and vibrant news media is vitally important for democracy pic.twitter.com/4l3WIgDeeY — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) August 31, 2022

A planned walkout last week was called off at the last minute after Reach plc and the NUJ agreed to enter negotiations over the weekend.

Those talks were unsuccessful, and, in addition to today’s action - which saw more than 1,100 workers walk out across the UK - the NUJ is set to strike on 13, 14 and 15 September.

Journalists at the firm's titles will also “work to rule” over the next two weeks.

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “Despite a settlement being in touching distance following exhaustive talks at ACAS, with significant collective effort on the part of negotiators for both sides, the company’s no-show chief executive kiboshed any chance of a sensible deal that addresses our members’ key priority – their consolidated pay.

“NUJ members are clear where responsibility lies here, and that is shown in a unanimous vote of no confidence in Reach chief executive Jim Mullen.

“This is a man who’s enjoyed a £4m package from Reach this year, yet is intent on denying journalists a fair pay deal, even though the business has cash in the bank that could easily ensure its staff don’t continue to suffer the damaging impact of this cost of living crisis and a severe real-terms cut in salary.

“Failure to resolve this dispute represents a monumental failure of leadership on his part.”

Superb response on the #nujreachstrike picket line at Reach in Glasgow today by 100+ of our members working for the Daily Record, Sunday Mail, Scottish Exoress and Star, Live sites and weekly newspapers and big thanks to @RozFoyer for a strong speech. pic.twitter.com/YzJBRPa9bm — NUJ Scotland (@NUJScotland) August 31, 2022

A Reach spokesperson said: “Over the weekend we have been in discussions with the NUJ in hope of avoiding industrial action, but unfortunately these talks have ended without agreement.

“We were able to meet the majority of requirements put forward by the NUJ and proposed an accelerated career development framework that would have set out clearer salary progression for journalists, so we are disappointed that our offer was rejected.

“We remain open to talks at any time to resolve this dispute and to begin to deliver these substantial improvements for our journalists.

“Our priority continues to be to protect the interests of all our colleagues and stakeholders, ensuring the group has a sustainable future in the face of an uncertain economic backdrop.”