SCOTTISH ministers have been urged to ensure all policies meet a climate test to “avoid the worst impacts” of environmental breakdown.
The Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG), made up of Scotland’s civil and business leaders, has set out a four-point action plan for the Scottish Government to tackle both the climate and cost-of-living crises.
In a new report, ministers have been urged to require a “net zero test” for policy and investment decisions, to unite local and national governments in a joined-up strategy in tackling the climate crisis.
The CERG has also called for politicians to accelerate encouraging people to move from cars to public transport and active travel in Scotland’s cities and to invest in advice and skills for farmers and crofters.
Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, and steering group member of CERG said: “Climate change is happening right here, right now.
“The recent record-breaking temperatures experienced in Scotland and the rest of the UK have given us a glimpse of what could be coming down the track if we don’t take urgent action now.
“The Scottish Government must ramp up the transition to a net-zero economy by ensuring all of its spending and policies meet the net-zero test, so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change in the future.
“Decisions are made every day by the public sector which must support our response to the climate emergency, not lock us into a high carbon pathway.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We welcome the Climate Emergency Response Group’s latest report and the constructive challenge they provide in how we meet our climate ambitions.
"Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we are already more than halfway to net zero. We continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average and are leading the way in key delivery areas such as energy efficiency and tree planting.
"To help accelerate progress towards net zero, we will be publishing a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out the policies needed to keep pace with our targets.
"In the meantime, action like our £1.8 billion investment to cut energy bills and improve energy efficiency in our buildings, and free bus travel for under 22s, will help tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the people of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here