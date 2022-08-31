SCOTTISH ministers have been urged to ensure all policies meet a climate test to “avoid the worst impacts” of environmental breakdown.

The Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG), made up of Scotland’s civil and business leaders, has set out a four-point action plan for the Scottish Government to tackle both the climate and cost-of-living crises.

In a new report, ministers have been urged to require a “net zero test” for policy and investment decisions, to unite local and national governments in a joined-up strategy in tackling the climate crisis.

The CERG has also called for politicians to accelerate encouraging people to move from cars to public transport and active travel in Scotland’s cities and to invest in advice and skills for farmers and crofters.

Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, and steering group member of CERG said: “Climate change is happening right here, right now.

“The recent record-breaking temperatures experienced in Scotland and the rest of the UK have given us a glimpse of what could be coming down the track if we don’t take urgent action now.

“The Scottish Government must ramp up the transition to a net-zero economy by ensuring all of its spending and policies meet the net-zero test, so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change in the future.

“Decisions are made every day by the public sector which must support our response to the climate emergency, not lock us into a high carbon pathway.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We welcome the Climate Emergency Response Group’s latest report and the constructive challenge they provide in how we meet our climate ambitions.

"Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we are already more than halfway to net zero. We continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average and are leading the way in key delivery areas such as energy efficiency and tree planting.

"To help accelerate progress towards net zero, we will be publishing a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out the policies needed to keep pace with our targets.

"In the meantime, action like our £1.8 billion investment to cut energy bills and improve energy efficiency in our buildings, and free bus travel for under 22s, will help tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the people of Scotland.”