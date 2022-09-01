Scotland is falling behind parts of England in efforts to maximise the take-up of free childcare among disadvantaged two-year-olds, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

The party said analysis showed more than half of eligible youngsters are still not benefitting even though the measure was introduced seven years ago.

It has also called for a “nursery premium”, which would be similar to the pupil equity fund, to support deprived children in the early years of life.

According to Lib Dem figures, 7,157 two-year-olds had taken up the funded childcare offer as of April this year. Party bosses said this compared poorly with a Scottish Government estimate that 14,500 individuals are eligible.

READ MORE: Scots schools and nurseries to close with more bin strikes on the way as council pay dispute escalates

They claim that, with uptake increasing by just 953 (6.6%) in 12 months, another five years will be needed before catch-up is achieved with the 83% rate recorded in 2019 by England's north-west region.

Willie Rennie, Scottish Lib Dem education spokesman, said: “Ensuring that everyone achieves their potential is the great liberal goal. It’s good for our young people and good for our economy too.

“On results day it was again clear that Scots from poorer backgrounds are still more likely to exit education with lower qualifications than their richer classmates.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have already persuaded the Scottish Government to expand nursery provision and introduce a pupil premium for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This policy, rebadged as pupil equity funding, is one of the few concrete steps the government has taken to try to close the gap.

“While this is a step in the right direction, extensive academic research has identified that, though the gap widens throughout school years, it actually starts well before formal schooling begins.

“A nursery premium - funding that follows the child and is managed by providers – would make sure pre-school children from poorer backgrounds are better equipped when they start school.”

READ MORE: Glasgow Council accused of blocking leave for teachers

Mr Rennie added: “There shouldn’t be an attainment gap in 21st century Scotland.

"That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to provide the fresh thinking that cuts through years of SNP neglect and disinterest and makes Scottish education the best in the world once again.”