THE SCOTTISH Government has been told that plans to allow survivors of sexual violence to meet with their attackers could hamper the victim’s “recovery from trauma” and ultimately “increase the risk to her safety.”

The stark warning about the restorative justice proposal has come in an open letter signed by Women’s Aid groups from across Scotland, as well as a number of experts and survivors of domestic abuse.

Nicola Sturgeon and Justice Secretary Keith Brown, have been urged to remove domestic abuse and sexual violence from the scheme.

The first participants are expected to take part in an initial test project in Edinburgh, and the Lothian and Borders next year, with services then being rolled out across the country.

It will allow the victims of crime to meet with their attacker face to face and ask questions and explain the impact of the crime. Its proponents say it can help people heal and overcome their trauma.

However, the signatories say the use of restorative justice in domestic abuse and sexual violence is “inadvisable” given the complex nature of the crime.

The letter states: ”Domestic abuse/coercive control/ intimate partner violence are not one-off events but courses of conduct, whose frequency and severity can escalate over time and reach across private and public space.

“Domestic abuse may continue overtly or covertly at different stages of the relationship and beyond, may be accompanied by stalking and harassment including post-separation, irrespective of the parties’ engagement with the criminal justice system.”

They point to College of Policing guidance which says that domestic abuse is “among the most hazardous of cases [for restorative justice] because of the risk to victims of re-victimisation or serious violence and the potential effects of controlling or coercive behaviour’.

They express concerns that the government’s plans have not been adequately thought through.

“Physical and emotional safety are essential to recovery. We are concerned that the introduction of restorative justice processes will impact on women’s recovery from trauma, be counterproductive and cause further harm.

“Engaging with the perpetrator in a restorative justice process may unconsciously re-traumatise, by reasserting a woman’s previous traumatic bond, derail recovery and increase the risk to her safety.

"As control and manipulation are central in domestic abuse cases, overall this significantly challenges the appropriateness of restorative justice and is deeply problematic in this context.”

They also question the experience of the group Thriving Survivors to deliver the service. They have been commissioned by the government to come up with a “safe, trauma informed service to support cases involving sexual harm.”

However, the letter writers say there is no “publicly available evidence of the organisation’s track record of competence in delivering highly specialist professional inputs to victims experiencing sexual violence.”

The signatories - which includes include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Orkney, and Perthshire Women’s Aid, the Dumfries and Galloway Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Support Centre, and individuals including Dr Anni Donaldson, Honorary Research Fellow, University of Strathclyde, and violence against women consultant, Mhairi McGowan - also express concern at the pace of the work, accusing ministers of rushing it through.

The Scottish Government and Thinking Survivors have been approached for comment.