THE SNP is preparing for a snap election, with the party urging members to put themselves forward as candidates.

They have also told any current MPs keen to stand again to submit themselves to vetting.

It is not clear how many of the 44 parliamentarians the SNP currently has in Westminster will stand again.

There are a number of vacancies for the party to fill, not least in Rutherglen and Hamilton, currently represented by lawbreaker, Margaret Ferrier and in Glasgow North, held by the disgraced Patrick Grady.

Last month, in a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Ms Ferrier admitted to breaking Covid rules at the height of lockdown.

She will be sentenced on September 14, and could face time in prison. She has been out of the party since the allegations came to light in October 2020.

Mr Grady quit the SNP in June after police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

Though the Met soon dropped the probe, he has continued to sit as an independent.

He was found by a Commons watchdog to have sexually harassed a party staffer 17 years his junior in a pub in 2016.

Mr Grady was found to have "made an unwanted sexual advance" while "under the influence of alcohol" and suspended by the Commons and the SNP for two days.

In an email to members, the party urges anyone interested in becoming an MP to apply before the end of the next week.

The note states: "The next prime minister will be announced next Monday, September 5.

"In anticipation of an early General Election, the party have opened applications for parliamentary candidates.

"The next Westminster election, whenever it comes, could be one of the most important in the party's history.

"If you would like to stand as a candidate, please fill in the form, and we'll be in touch about the assessment process.

"If you are a sitting MP, or have recently gone through assessment for another election, you'll need to update your form to be included."

A snap vote could cause problems for Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to use the next general election as a “de facto” referendum on Scottish independence.

In June, the First Minister asked Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain to request a ruling from the Supreme Court on the legality of Holyrood staging its own vote without the agreement of Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon said she intends to hold a second referendum on October 19 next year, if the justices say she has the power to do so.

The First Minister said that if the court refused it would be “the fault of Westminster legislation” and she would fight the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on the single issue of independence.

Hearings take place at the court in October.

Alba’s general secretary, Chris McEleny, said the call was “bizarre in the extreme”.

He suggested the SNP was using the prospect of a snap election to get rid of difficult MPs.

He tweeted: “If you want to be an SNP Westminster candidate you must submit your application by 9th September

“Supreme Court isn’t even looking at the Scot Gov Case until the middle of October.

“Seems cover of news cycle used for the night of the long knives.”



