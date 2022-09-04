NICOLA Sturgeon has accused Liz Truss of wanting to 'change the rules of democracy' following reports her team are considering measures to require a higher vote threshold for a Yes victory than a simple majority vote.

The First Minister last night branded the idea of a Referendum Act that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence as "desperate" and the work of people who "fear losing".

Appearing on Sky News's Sophy Ridge programme this morning, Ms Sturgeon drew attention to the report in the Sunday Times which would mean that more than half of Scotland's entire electorate, rather than a majority as is currently the case, would need to vote to leave the union before Scotland could become independent.

"It is not a sign of strength to talk about blocking a referendum or as some reports today suggest gerrymandering the rules for a referendum, that is a sign of fundamental weakness," Ms Sturgeon told Sophy Ridge as she underlined her opposition to the move.

"It is a changing of the basic rules of democracy that we have all abided by for our entire lifetimes and long before that.

"Imagine the furore, the literal foaming at the mouth, in the Conservative Party if anyone had considered that for the Brexit referendum...Just because you fear losing a democratic contest, it is not an excuse or does not make it acceptable to rewriting the rules of democracy."

The newspaper said the plan would require evidence for more than a year that at least 60 per cent of voters want a new referendum on independence before the UK Government would even consider it.

And then if the referendum did take place, at least half of all of Scotland's electorate would need to vote to leave the union - rather than a majority of more than 50 per cent of those who voted, which was the case with the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 Brexit vote.

The proposed change echoes a contentious amendment by the Labour MP George Cunningham that scuppered devolution for Scotland in a 1979 referendum.

Although a majority voted for devolution, it failed because of a legislative stipulation that 40 per cent of the total Scottish electorate had to endorse the plans.

Tweeting on Saturday night, Ms Sturgeon said: "Only those who fear losing feel the need to change the democratic goalposts.

"This desperate suggestion is proof positive that the independence arguments are winning."

In 2014, 85 per cent of the Scottish electorate voted - a record turnout for the UK - and when the ballots were counted it emerged that 55 per cent backed remaining part of the union.

Ms Sturgeon has already made clear her determination hold a second vote on independence in October 2023, but to do so she needs the UK Supreme Court to rule such a vote can be held without the consent of Westminster.

If she cannot hold a referendum next year, the SNP leader has vowed to make the next Westminster election a "de facto referendum" on independence.

During the Tory leadership election campaign Ms Truss said she would 'not allow' a referendum if she became Prime Minister.

She also described Ms Sturgeon as 'an attention seeker" who was best ignorered.