NICOLA Sturgeon is among politicians who have paid tribute to the former Labour group leader in Glasgow city council Malcolm Cunning who has died aged 65.

Mr Cunning's passing was announced this afternoon on social media by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Mr Sarwar wrote on Twitter: "Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died.

"He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.

"He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends & family."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Very sad to hear this news. I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency.

"He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues.

Glasgow city council leader SNP councillor Susan Aitken tweeted: "Terribly sad to learn of the death of Bailie Malcolm Cunning.

"A thoughtful, sincere and intelligent man, his political experience will be much missed in the City Chambers. My deep condolences to Malcolm’s family especially his son Morgan, of whom he was very proud."

Councillor Thomas Kerr, leader of the Conservative group on Glasgow city council, said: "Saddened to hear of Malcolm's passing. He was deeply principled in serving his community, party and city.

"I've many memories of our time serving together and will cherish them all. Thoughts are with his family, friends and the Glasgow Labour Group."

Labour Councillor Eva Murray also paid tribute to her friend and colleague who was originally from Aberdeenshire.

"There is more I could say in tribute to my friend Malcolm Cunning but today hurts," she wrote on Twitter.

"I will miss his quips in Council, his tales of Aberdeenshire and his chats. I will miss him - we have lost one of the best.

"My thoughts are with Malcolm’s son, sister and all those who loved him."

Former Labour councillor Maggie McTernan, who now works with Elect Her, an campaign organisation seeking to get more women into politics, added:

"Incredibly sad news that Malcolm has passed away this morning. A proud Aberdeenshire man but an even prouder Glaswegian who was witty and wise in equal measure. A good man in every sense of the phrase. Glasgow Labour Group has lost one of our best."

Councillor Cunning represented the Linn ward in Glasgow city council and took over from Frank McAveety as Labour group leader on Glasgow city council in 2020.

He was deposed as the leader of the Labour group in May by George Redmond after the party narrowly failed to retake the council from the SNP.



